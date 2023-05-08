Brighton 1-5 Everton: Final | Toffees in stunning away win

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - The Blues finally got the performance they have been desperately looking for, and just in time too to get out of the bottom three. Incredible win against a team that dominated possession against them and were expected to win comfortably.

Brighton (2.76) 1-5 (2.30) Everton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) May 8, 2023

90+7’ - There’s the final whistle, and Everton have won! A big, big win gets the Blues three crucial points that takes them out of the relegation zone. Incredible scenes at the Amex as the away fans are serenading the players with a rousing rendition of ‘Spirit of the Blues’. WE WON!!

15% of Everton’s league goals were scored tonight. — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) May 8, 2023

90+5’ - Brighton are still fighting but the Blues are going to win here with a really gutsy performance when they needed it the most.

MCNEIL SCORES AGAIN! The Blues break at the death, lovely ball from Onana and McNeil fires into the top corner! This is really helping our goal difference.

Everton sign off with a fifth goal on the south coast



Dwight McNeil bags his second of the game! pic.twitter.com/1pFb1oQmna — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

90’ - There will be six minutes added on.

88’ - Cross into the box, bounces off Mitoma, Ferguson snapshot and another brilliant flying save from Pickford!

87’ - Dyche makes his first changes, with Amadou Onana and Neal Maupay coming on for Gueye and Calvert-Lewin.

83’ - Brighton corner, outwsinger, volleyed by Mitoma and off the chest of Colwill on the goalline! The Blues survive!

80’ - Brighton have the ball in the net, and it’s now 4-1! There were suspicions of offside that Mac Allister touched it before Mitoma hits the post, ball ricochets off him and back in. The Blues have been breached.

Alexis Mac Allister snatches one back for the Seagulls...



4-1... What a game! pic.twitter.com/QbhQWqEkAr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

75’ - Myko cuts out a cross for a corner. Corner taken short, Gana cuts it out and starts a counter. Iwobi finds McNeil in space and he scores! The winger dinks and dunks and leaves both Steele and Dunk on the ground and celebrates before he walks the ball into the net, it’s now 4-0!

Dwight McNeil makes it FOUR for Everton



Dwight McNeil rounds the goalkeeper, celebrating before sticking the ball in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/iFwQ0XZ3tb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

72’ - Under twenty minutes to go, Blues still hanging in there.

DCL wins a freekick, into the box, Tarky’s header straight at Steele.

66’ - Ferguson gets away from Mina, fires a shot from a narrow angle, looks like it’s going over but Pickford touches it onto the bar anyway. The corner into the box, Mac Allister glancing header off the top of the bar! Still 3-0 here to the Blues!

61’ - Another corner. March inswinger, Pickford pushes away for another corner on the other side. Pings about in the box, the Blues hoof it away.

No touches in the opposition box for Everton this half.

58’ - Everton lose the ball on a rare foray forward, and March wins a freekick off McNeil right next to corner flag on the Blues left. Gross into the box, Ferguson’s attempt blocked by Myko for a corner. Corner cleared, back into the box, Ferguson header goalwards and a brilliant save by Pickford! Ref blows for offside, though it looked on, and VAR might have even given it but the England #1 came up with a masterful reaction save there.

56’ - Now Doucoure in the book after he didn’t back off from a Brighton freekick. Four yellow cards, eek.

54’ - Myko boxes off Ferguson after Enciso had waltzed through the middle, and the Blues survive again.

52’ - Brighton corner, taken short, and eventually out of play. The Toffees are under the cosh here, just need to keep doing what they have been.

47’ - March gets a ball into the box and Pickford can gather, though he’s fouled on the way too. The home crowd are getting into it as well, Everton will have to weather this storm.

An unmarked March pings a shot straight at Pickford, whew.

46’ - Second half underway. De Zerbi has made four changes! Adam Webster, Danny Welbeck, Facundo Buonanotte & Deniz Undav off, Levi Colwill, Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Julio Enciso

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues have perfectly executed Dyche’s low block and countering gameplan here. The players have pressed with intent but kept their shape as well when needed. The three yellow cards they have gotten so far will be a concern however.

45+3’ - Dom booked now, went after a ball that got away from him and caught Mac Allister.

Another counter, Garner almost scores! McNeil lays it up for the midfielder but his shot from point-blank range is blocked by Dunk and goalie Steele, that could have been four just at halftime.

45+2’ - There will be three minutes added on here, and now Myko is fouled which should help run the clock down.

44’ - Everton have a corner to defend, and Mina and Doucs combine to keep it from Dunk. The hosts want a penalty, but the VAR check comes up negative, whew.

38’ - Almost another! It’s a two-on-one and McNeil cannot beat Webster to find DCL wide open.

35’ - OH MY GOODNESS! THE BLUES ARE 3-0 UP NOW! Another clinical counter, and this time it’s McNeil’s shot from a narrow angle that Steele cannot keep it out of his own net, own goal.

The Goodison Gang are running rampant on the road



A Dwight McNeil cutback is turned in off Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele... Everton lead 3-0! pic.twitter.com/sLCABfgbKo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

30’ - EVERTON SCORE AGAIN! Gueye cuts out a pass, Doucoure passes long for McNeil to get away and the winger has time to pick out his pass, lobs it to the far post and Doucs volleys home from a narrow angle to make it 2-0.

IT'S TWO!



Abdoulaye Doucoure scores again and doubles the Everton lead!



: @USANetwork | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/EDFAuKm66n — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2023

Two for Everton, two for Abdoulaye Doucouré ‍



The midfielder has doubled the Blues' advantage in a crucial game! pic.twitter.com/5xylwPnYOV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

26’ - Iwobi and Garner combine, find Doucs who lays it off for McNeil to shoot, blocked! Oooh.

23’ - We’re at the halfway mark of the first half, and Brighton continue to control possession but the Blues are defending well. Doucs wins the ball and the counter is on, McNeil takes a shot, blocked for a corner. Garner inswinger, Doucoure sets up Gana for a shot, blocked!

Now Mitoma starts a break and Gueye is forced to foul him, and goes in the book.

21’ - Twenty minutes in and the possession is 80.3%-19.7% to Brighton!

DCL turns Dunk and is fouled, the defender goes in the book too. Pickford takes the freekick from his own half, deep to Tarky, played back to him from Mina and he’s offside.

18’ - Oof Mina already in the book for a needless one too, timewasting. There’s so much time left in the game, that was not good from the Colombian.

16’ - Excellent interventions from Gana, Iwobi and then McNeil end three separate attacks from the hosts. Fast and furious pace to the game to start.

Chance! Pickford’s hoof forward is played to Iwobi, his cross is partly cleared and then Gana’s interception comes to DCL, but his shot is scooped off target.

14’ - Mitoma beats Patterson for the first time this afternoon, and his cutback comes to Mac Allister but Gana closes him down and blocks the shot. Intriguing battle ahead on the Blues right flank.

Good low cross from Mykolenko almost comes to DCL but Steele is out quick to collect. He gives the ball away immediately after that but the Blues cannot fashion a chance.

10’ - Mina has made it to ten minutes, as have all the rest of the Toffees, with a lead to boot. The big Colombian has been making a nuisance of himself, riling up Estupinian and Undav already.

DCL controls well and tries to replicate his previous assist but this time the hosts can clear.

8’ - Everton are sitting back and letting Brighton have all the possession. It’s the quick passing and darting runs that they will have to be careful about.

4’ - Mitoma cross into the box, Welbeck gets to it before Tarkowski and Buonanotte’s touch goes wide, though the latter was offside too.

1’ - EVERTON LEAD OH MY GOODNESS!!

Patterson dispossesses Mitoma, Iwobi finds Calvert-Lewin whose turn sees him in acres of space, and he finds Doucoure in the box to tuck home! The Toffees lead 1-0 after 34 seconds!

Just 34 seconds gone by and Everton are up 1-0!



: @USANetwork | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/qfvxIMbQrS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2023

Abdoulaye Doucouré puts the travelling Toffees in front inside the first minute! pic.twitter.com/HD9qFpw9WY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

A rendition of ‘God Save The King’ before the games gets underway as the Premier League marks the coronation of the King on this Bank Holiday weekend. The Toffees traveling support certainly making themselves heard here with a rousing chant of ‘Spirit of the Blues’ over the anthem - Merseysiders have no love for the monarchy, this is known.

Sean Dyche looks to have buckled to the pressure and has given Yerry Mina a start, and it will be Nathan Patterson at right back for the injured Seamus Coleman.

Lineups

Everton

Team news is in! #BHAEVE



2️⃣ changes as Mina and Patterson start.



COYB!!! ✊ pic.twitter.com/T37zWISWkd — Everton (@Everton) May 8, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion

Preview

Having a good time out at the beach on the south coast will be the last thing on the minds of Everton and the traveling Toffees contingent as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion this bank holiday weekend. The Blues remain mired in the relegation zone and in desperate need of a win to pull off a late, great escape. Everton’s last away win came not very far away at Southampton early in the season but since then they have drawn a complete blank when not in the close confines of Goodison Park.

Today’s opponents Brighton have gone from serial lightweights to contenders for ‘best of the rest’ in the league, with solid recruiting and coaching decisions ensuring that the constant flow of talent out of the club has not hurt the Seagulls’ prospects. Roberto De Zerbi’s side sit in seventh place in the table, but with multiple games in hand over both Tottenham and Liverpool ahead of them, they could certainly ensure a Europa League berth before the season is over.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 35

Date and start time: Monday, May 8th at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Amex Stadium, Brighton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 31,800

Weather: 55°F/13°C, showers, 40% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1&2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues were soundly beaten at Goodison Park in their first fixture of 2023 as Brighton’s mobility and vision overcame the plodding Toffees under Frank Lampard in a 4-1 beating.