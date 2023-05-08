Monday’s Everton News: Dyche on Keane and Mina, Tarkowski talks Coady

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out our predicted line-up ahead of today’s crucial match against Brighton. [RBM]

Watch some clips as the Blues prepare.

“I think he [Michael Keane] has done really well over the time I’ve been here. The question mark has been there before about certain players...it is an interesting dynamic for me because I’m new to it. When the team is not going as well everyone out of the team is better than the ones in it. Then you put them in and the other person is better. It’s just part of football management but you need a team combination that can work. That’s what we are looking to do every week...it’s not just about individuals. I think Yerry Mina is a very good player, he hasn’t played a lot, which is part of my thinking, you’ve got to be fit and you’ve got to be active. He’s a very good player but we’ve got other very good players here. It’s about trying to find the right combination, that’s all it is,” says Sean Dyche. [Echo]

Check in on the latest updates from the new stadium. [EFC]

Everton Under-18s draw Manchester United 2-2. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 7-0.

James Tarkowski discusses the impact of Conor Coady in this season’s relegation battle. [Echo]

What to Watch

Matchday. Everton take on Brighton. There’ll be frantic eyes amongst scores elsewhere, as Fulham take on Leicester and Nottingham Forest face off against Southampton.

