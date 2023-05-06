Everton at Brighton: Predicted Line-Up | Onana to Return?

After 90 minutes of non-stop action against Leicester, Everton are left second bottom with just four games to play.

But things are tight. Very tight.

Just one point separates Everton from 16th place Leicester. Basically, whoever puts together the best run from now on will be safe. For Everton, that will likely mean six or seven points.

If we are going to look at Bournemouth at home on the last day as the most likely three points, that means we’ll need to beat Brighton or Wolves away (or Manchester City at home, if anyone is feeling bold).

Unfortunately, Brighton has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best up-and-coming teams this season and Everton have won away just once all season.

Every point matters here.

So how will Sean Dyche line up his Mighty Blues of Everton?

Let’s take a look…

Who’s Out?

Seamus Coleman was stretchered off last Monday, but the positive news is that he didn’t suffer any potentially career-ending ACL damage. He did suffer some ligament damage, though, so he looks likely to be out for the rest of this season.

Ben Godfrey also remains out with a groin injury, as are Andros Townsend and Ruben Vinagre.

The good news is that Amadou Onana returns after illness.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BRIGHTON

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Vinagre (INJURED), Welch, Samuels-Smith

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Price

Wingers: Gray, Townsend (INJURED) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms

Tactics and Formation

Although we couldn’t grab all three points against Leicester, the performance was excellent – so I’d expect changes to be minimal.

Nathan Patterson finally showed Sean Dyche why he’s a diamond, so hopefully he’ll start at right-back rather than having to endure Holgate shoehorned there again.

The only other likely change would be Amadou Onana coming in for James Garner. No reflection on Garner’s performances at all – it’s just that Onana is Everton’s main driving force.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 7/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Amadou Onana - 7/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Conor Coady

Mason Holgate

Yerry Mina

Tom Davies

James Garner

Demarai Gray

Ellis Simms

Neal Maupay