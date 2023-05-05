Friday’s Everton News: Branthwaite latest, Dyche talks substitutions, Onana fit

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on all the new investment news latest. [BBC]

“I thought there was only one team that was going to go on and win it on the night. That was my feeling and my opinion of it. The team was operating in the right manner. Sometimes you’ve got to be careful. Everyone believes they know the stats on substitutes, but it’s not what you think. Stats on changing substitutes in games is not what you think. I know the stats, so I know you’ve got to be careful,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

Everton Women forward Katja Snoeijs talks about her side’s season so far. [EFC]

Get to know Everton Women teammates Emily Ramsey and Courtney Brosnan.

Dyche confirms Amadou Onana is fully fit. Read all the squad injury latest here.

Everton currently have a 62 percent chance of being relegated. [FiveThirtyEight]

It looks like we should be seeing more of Jarrad Branthwaite with the club next season. [Echo via Eindhovens Dagblad]

What to Watch

Some Bundesliga action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook