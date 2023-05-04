Thursday’s Everton News: Coleman relief, Usmanov issues, Calvert-Lewin joy and stadium update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Some good news regarding Seamus Coleman’s apparent knee injury that saw him leave the Leicester draw in the first half. [Echo]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin on his goal against Leicester:

“The goal was great for my confidence, personally. Even last week [against Newcastle], although the goal didn’t count, to be getting back into those areas and getting the ball to hit the back of the net again, it has been great. It’s been a while since I last took a penalty, and I didn’t put that one away so that was a monkey off my back. I’ve not been able to go over to the fans for a while at a packed-out away end. It’s what I do it for, it’s what I love, it’s why I play football and to put one in the back of the net and be able to run over to the fans it’s what I’ve dreamed of for so long. It was a great feeling.”

The circumstances around Alisher Usmanov, the billionaire whose business interests had sponsorship agreements with Everton, has been released and he was barred from entering the UK prior to being hit with sanctions last year. [The Guardian]

An update from the captain. pic.twitter.com/N9B87Pvqp4 — Everton (@Everton) May 3, 2023

The selection headaches for Sean Dyche are many as the team prepares for the match on Monday night against Brighton. [Echo]

Everton’s April Goal of the Month competition features a brilliant collection of strikes across Everton’s Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams – and you can watch the contenders in the video here and make your selection now!

Work on installing the terracing units at upper levels of Everton Stadium is close to completion.

The latest My Everton story has been released. [EFC]

Just wondering if Big Sam Allardyce has spent his days off after getting the sack at the Toffees exploring the world of hallucinogens.

"There's nobody ahead of me, in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta."



Big Sam with a BIG claim #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/slWwg2fBhO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 3, 2023

What To Watch

Brighton host Manchester United in Premier League action

Check out the complete lineup of games here