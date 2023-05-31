Wednesday’s Everton News: Board changes latest, Gbamin’s agent speaks out

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the win over Bournemouth and relive Doucoure’s goal from all angles.

“I’m always on the second ball and I knew I had to strike it as hard as possible and hit the target. Thank God it went in, it was an amazing feeling,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

Onana has posted a rather cryptic message on social media following Everton’s survival.

It looks like we have (finally) seen the last of Jean-Phillipe Gbamin as the 27-year-old looks for a return to Germany. [BBC]

“I took over what some people called a broken club but it’s not broken. It’s had its cracks but it’s not broken. We’ve shown that. We’ve shown the fighting spirit that you need but, equally, I’ve just told the players, that we shouldn’t be in this state so we’ve got to learn from that. Next season is going to be a big season. It’s a magic day but, at the end of the day, we shouldn’t be in this shape,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

It’s safe to say Arnaut Danjuma did not enjoy his loan time at Spurs. [football.london]

Conor Coady is reportedly drawing interest from Sheffield United. [Daily Mail]

It’s looking like we should (hopefully) see some Board changes soon.

It looks very much like we have moved from "if" to "when" with regards to board resignations/removals. It is unlikely before new investment comes in. That is close. Change is coming, new investors & no change is not possible. — the esk (@theesk) May 29, 2023

Under-21s midfielder Liam Higgins signs new deal. [EFC]

