Wednesday’s Everton News: Board changes latest, Gbamin’s agent speaks out

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images
Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the win over Bournemouth and relive Doucoure’s goal from all angles.

I’m always on the second ball and I knew I had to strike it as hard as possible and hit the target. Thank God it went in, it was an amazing feeling,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

Onana has posted a rather cryptic message on social media following Everton’s survival.

It looks like we have (finally) seen the last of Jean-Phillipe Gbamin as the 27-year-old looks for a return to Germany. [BBC]

I took over what some people called a broken club but it’s not broken. It’s had its cracks but it’s not broken. We’ve shown that. We’ve shown the fighting spirit that you need but, equally, I’ve just told the players, that we shouldn’t be in this state so we’ve got to learn from that. Next season is going to be a big season. It’s a magic day but, at the end of the day, we shouldn’t be in this shape,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

It’s safe to say Arnaut Danjuma did not enjoy his loan time at Spurs. [football.london]

Conor Coady is reportedly drawing interest from Sheffield United. [Daily Mail]

It’s looking like we should (hopefully) see some Board changes soon.

Under-21s midfielder Liam Higgins signs new deal. [EFC]

