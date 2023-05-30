Tuesday’s Everton News: Survival reaction, board pressure, player moves, Toure & Charles linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton are stepping up their interest in quicksilver striker El Bilal Toure following his return to Almeria’s line-up on Sunday. [Mail Online]

The growing voices of discontent regarding the running of our club is now including several prominent former players. [RBM]

Everton may listen if there are sizeable offers for Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana. [iNews]

A 10 point manifesto to restore Everton to success. [Toffeeweb]

Loudest home fans I have ever heard. @Everton Passion and limbs . A few sore heads up there this morning no doubt. ⚽️ A great away day with Ben. Liverpool is a cracking place. #afcb pic.twitter.com/m80bWZogBY — Kerri Davis Phillips (@kezzaLphillips) May 29, 2023

A great collection of 39 pictures from the Bournemouth match. [Liverpool World]

Abdoulaye Doucoure may have scored the wonder goal but his contribution this year is far greater and more impactful.

Neal Maupay is expected to rekindle a move to Salernitana [Mail Online]

Everton are keeping tabs on Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. [The 4th Official]

Sofascore have released their Premier League team of the year and James Tarkowski has made it!

| Team of the Season



With the 2022/23 Premier League campaign now in the books, the time has come for us to unveil our TOTS!



Players from eight different sides are featured in here, as champions Manchester City lead the way with three inclusions. pic.twitter.com/bvHL5qCycN — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 29, 2023

Here are four relegated players who could fit the bill for Everton. [3 Added Minutes]

Jordan Pickford has spoken out about the keys to get the win against Bournemouth. [EFC]

What is Everton’s plan for next year? [Sky Sports]

A great graphic on the fight for the title and the agony of relegation:

All of the ups and downs...



Here is how the #PL table changed across the 2022/23 season pic.twitter.com/5GFjoyASIq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2023

Everton are also keen on Manchester City’s Northern Ireland international midfielder Shea Charles. [Mail Online]

Here is an interesting list:

Based on the amount of money each Premier League club received in prize money last season, we have projected how much they will each be pocketing this time around.

1. Manchester City – £161.3million

2. Arsenal – £159.8million

3. Manchester United – £152.1million

4. Newcastle – £151.7million

5. Liverpool – £151.6million

6. Brighton – £150.2million

7. Aston Villa – £142.1million

8. Tottenham – £134.0million

9. Brentford – £131.5million

10. Fulham – £130.6million

11. Crystal Palace – £128.2million

12. Chelsea – £124.3million

13. Wolves – £123.3million

14. West Ham – £121.0million

15. Bournemouth – £120.4million

16. Nottingham Forest – £116.1million

17. Everton – £113.3million

18. Leicester – £106.1million

19. Leeds – £104.6million

20. Southampton – £100.3million [Planet Football]

What to Watch

All of the reaction videos on youTube and Twitter showing the end of the match and the moment Doucoure scored the goal....Priceless! If there is any time left in your day, the FIFA U20 World Cup round of 16 is happening.

Full schedule of games here.

