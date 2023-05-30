 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Survival reaction, board pressure, player moves, Toure & Charles linked

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday.

By Peter Creer
Everton are stepping up their interest in quicksilver striker El Bilal Toure following his return to Almeria’s line-up on Sunday. [Mail Online]

The growing voices of discontent regarding the running of our club is now including several prominent former players. [RBM]

Everton may listen if there are sizeable offers for Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana. [iNews]

A 10 point manifesto to restore Everton to success. [Toffeeweb]

A great collection of 39 pictures from the Bournemouth match. [Liverpool World]

Abdoulaye Doucoure may have scored the wonder goal but his contribution this year is far greater and more impactful.

The Athletic

Neal Maupay is expected to rekindle a move to Salernitana [Mail Online]

Everton are keeping tabs on Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto. [The 4th Official]

Sofascore have released their Premier League team of the year and James Tarkowski has made it!

Here are four relegated players who could fit the bill for Everton. [3 Added Minutes]

Jordan Pickford has spoken out about the keys to get the win against Bournemouth. [EFC]

What is Everton’s plan for next year? [Sky Sports]

A great graphic on the fight for the title and the agony of relegation:

Everton are also keen on Manchester City’s Northern Ireland international midfielder Shea Charles. [Mail Online]

Here is an interesting list:

Based on the amount of money each Premier League club received in prize money last season, we have projected how much they will each be pocketing this time around.

1. Manchester City – £161.3million

2. Arsenal – £159.8million

3. Manchester United – £152.1million

4. Newcastle – £151.7million

5. Liverpool – £151.6million

6. Brighton – £150.2million

7. Aston Villa – £142.1million

8. Tottenham – £134.0million

9. Brentford – £131.5million

10. Fulham – £130.6million

11. Crystal Palace – £128.2million

12. Chelsea – £124.3million

13. Wolves – £123.3million

14. West Ham – £121.0million

15. Bournemouth – £120.4million

16. Nottingham Forest – £116.1million

17. Everton – £113.3million

18. Leicester – £106.1million

19. Leeds – £104.6million

20. Southampton – £100.3million [Planet Football]

What to Watch

All of the reaction videos on youTube and Twitter showing the end of the match and the moment Doucoure scored the goal....Priceless! If there is any time left in your day, the FIFA U20 World Cup round of 16 is happening.

Full schedule of games here.

