Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin talks return, new investment & Board latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Monday night may well have been the last time we see Seamus Coleman in an Everton shirt. [RBM]

More lines written in praise of one of the last faithful greats of the game, the Everton captain. [Defector]

“I have had a few setbacks along the road, but I continue to believe that it is not going to last forever and I will at some point be back on the pitch helping my team-mates. You have seen in the past three games I have got better and better, gaining match sharpness and confidence on the pitch. I back myself to make a big impact for the team. [Being out injured] is hard to deal with as what you don’t see is the work that you put in and how much it means to me personally to play for Everton and help them stay in the Premier League. I live and breathe what I do,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [BBC]

Looks like Big Sam Allardyce will be giving it another go to try stave off relegation for Leeds.

Update: Allardyce appointment to be confirmed by Leeds United later today. Both Gracia and Orta leaving. More on @TimesSport https://t.co/v3YPQJFbUk — Matt Lawton (@Lawton_Times) May 2, 2023

In-form Martin Sherif scores for the Under-18s in 1-1 draw against Manchester United. [EFC]

Everton season ticket holders show their support for the club with 97% tickets renewed ahead of next season. [Echo]

New investment is reportedly close on the horizon, and Everton’s Board may get a bit of a shake-up in the process.

Cannot say it's completely confirmed that the Everton Board will indeed be stepping down once new investment comes in.

Here's the relevant excerpt from the Joyce article being talked about. #EFC #AllTogetherNow https://t.co/KVc7MHZ6Ac — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) May 2, 2023

Re-live Alex Iwobi’s crucial equalizing goal against Leicester City from every angle. [Everton YouTube]

What to Watch

Plenty of Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook