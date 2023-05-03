 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin talks return, new investment & Board latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton U18 v Stoke City U18 - U18 Premier League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Monday night may well have been the last time we see Seamus Coleman in an Everton shirt. [RBM]

More lines written in praise of one of the last faithful greats of the game, the Everton captain. [Defector]

I have had a few setbacks along the road, but I continue to believe that it is not going to last forever and I will at some point be back on the pitch helping my team-mates. You have seen in the past three games I have got better and better, gaining match sharpness and confidence on the pitch. I back myself to make a big impact for the team. [Being out injured] is hard to deal with as what you don’t see is the work that you put in and how much it means to me personally to play for Everton and help them stay in the Premier League. I live and breathe what I do,” says Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [BBC]

Looks like Big Sam Allardyce will be giving it another go to try stave off relegation for Leeds.

In-form Martin Sherif scores for the Under-18s in 1-1 draw against Manchester United. [EFC]

Everton season ticket holders show their support for the club with 97% tickets renewed ahead of next season. [Echo]

New investment is reportedly close on the horizon, and Everton’s Board may get a bit of a shake-up in the process.

Re-live Alex Iwobi’s crucial equalizing goal against Leicester City from every angle. [Everton YouTube]

What to Watch

Plenty of Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...