Monday’s Everton News: Mina departs in style, all the Everton-Bournemouth reaction

WE DID IT! Everton defeat Bournemouth 1-0 to survive the drop! Here’s how it happened (if you were too nervous to watch real-time). [RBM]

Watch the highlights here.

Hear from the manager following the win.

There was a lot of talk about Everton being ‘broken’ when Sean Dyche joined the Blues in February, but the manager refuted it all through. [NBC Sports]

Dyche adds that Everton are a big club and should not be in this position of saving themselves on the last day of the season. [The Athletic]

The manager admitted that the Toffees’ redemption is not going to be an easy fix. [ESPN]

“I’m really happy for Everton. I know there are people who care of that club; fair play, it is a huge football club and deserves to be in the Premier League.” - former Everton manager Frank Lampard. [Metro]

Peter Drury’s final commentary bit was chef’s kiss.

Scenes from Goodison Park, The King Power Stadium and Elland Road as Everton stay up, Leicester & Leeds go down.



: @USANetwork & @peacock | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/hLo2HjYC55 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 28, 2023

Abdoulaye Doucoure says his winning goal to keep the Blues up is the most important of his career. [Echo]

He was mostly idle yesterday, but when it mattered most Jordan Pickford came up with the saves to preserve the win. [Echo]

Conor Coady says this has been the hardest season of his career. [Echo]

Ross Barkley with his best attempt at staying relevant.

Fucking come on Everton — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) May 28, 2023

For those of you who missed it, Yerry Mina played his last match for Everton.

There were some surreal moments during the game when former Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke accused of Yerry Mina of biting him in the chest, but Cherries’ manager Gary O’Neil said he was unaware of it. [Liverpool World]

YES DOUCS!

NOTHING BUT THE BEST IS GOOD ENOUGH !! — Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) May 28, 2023

Plenty of reaction to Everton pulling off survival especially under adversity when Leicester City had taken the lead to push the Blues into the relegation zone.

Everton fan and the chief football writer at BBC Phil McNulty on the Toffees’ celebrations being born of failure. [BBC]

Change is certainly needed at the club, and progress will only come about if that change is effected. [Echo]

The Toffees’ survival is more about relief than celebrating any real achievements. [Daily Mail]

Calls for Farhad Moshiri to end his Everton ‘vanity project’. [Mirror]

