Everton 1-0 Bournemouth: Match Summary & Instant Reaction | Toffees Joy and Relief

Team News

Sean Dyche made two changes from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Wolves. Nathan Patterson is out so in comes Conor Coady. With no Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front, Demarai Gray got the nod up top.

There were three changes to the Bournemouth side who narrowly lost to Manchester United. Goalkeeper Neto was not in the squad so Mark Travers was between the sticks. Dango Ouattara and Philip Billing replaced Lewis Cook and Jaidon Anthony, who took their places on the bench.

Sean Dyche Pre-Match Comments:

”We are stretched but we think we have a squad that can go and win. It’s about having a framework and the freedom to go and play. There’s a lot of noise around it so it’s finding that balance. I want to see that again today - that ‘never say die’ attitude. We want that there. But it’s not just about attitude and motivation, we want a performance. We need to just focus on us. You can’t change what goes on around you.”

Match Recap

The game got underway and Bournemouth must have been told by O’Neill to keep the ball at all costs to keep the Goodison crowd quiet. In the first five minutes it was 45 passes to 15 for Bournemouth. Great news from Leeds as Harry Kane scored. The game went back and forth It took 10 minutes before Everton finally started to get some extended possession in the Bournemouth end. Demarai Gray forced the first corner and McNeil’s corner ended up on Gray’s foot which he blasted it into the Gwladys Street end.

Everton then started to find pockets of space and were getting some joy down the left side. A long free kick into the Bournemouth box ended with Tavers hurting himself but he recovered to continue. Onana was getting forward and was frequently the big target in the box when crosses were made. The thirty minute mark arrived and a great ball from Onana put Gueye through and he was denied by a great save from the Bournemouth keeper. At the same moment, Harvey Barnes had scored and Everton were in the relegation zone.

The last five minutes arrived and Everton were applying the pressure and Gray was denied by a nice block. Everton had had 10 touches in the Bournemouth box with the visitors only having 3. Moments later Tarkowski gave the ball away and it was only Mina who stopped the goal. A final moments saw Everton get multiple chances, the best being Garner’s shot which was nicely The half ended with us in the relegation zone on goal difference.

No changes for either team as the second half started. Tottenham had scored again so it was only Leicester who were standing in our way. Demarai Gray was being given a rough ride by the entire back line of Bournemouth. It was Gray who had the best chance of the game but he couldn’t bundle it over the line. Bournemouth took the ball down and it was great defensive play from Garner that denied the Cherries.

The moment we were waiting for arrived at the 55 minute mark when Abdoulaye Doucoure met a clearing header and he hit the ball like he had never hit one. Shortly after, Leicester scored again so this was now about keeping the clean sheet.

Everton started to defend deeper which only invited pressure from Bournemouth. A scramble in the Everton goal ended up with Pickford and Billings getting tangled and the handbags were out. Pickford and several players received yellows and Pickford needed some attention from the physio for his right hand.

Everton were slowing the game down and the game was getting quite bitty. West Ham scored to get within one goal of Leicester. Sean Dyche was shouting “Keep the ball!” Tiring legs were starting to show and Dyche pointed to Ellis Simms to strip off and get ready. Bournemouth were controlling the play and the pressure was mounting. Demarai Gray was struggling and Simms came on in time for a corner.

Garner took his turn delivering but Tarkowski headed over the bar. Keepng hold of the ball was critical and Everton started to do that more. Added time arrived and there was 10 minutes on the board! Dogs of War..... Pickford made his best save of the game denying a solid hit from Vina. Doucoure was sent forward by McNeil and he couldn’t squeeze the ball into the goal.

Five minutes of the extra time had gone.....five more to go. Amadou Onana was working his socks off giving his all and the defense was massive. Ten minutes passed and the whistle didn’t blow.....had Stuart Attewell lost it? Thankfully, he had not and the whistle went.

We are safe! Leicester and Leeds are down. The team played a great game and they deserved the victory and the spoils.

Everton Man of the Match: Doucoure for the moment and for his tireless work!

Instant Reaction

The internet and instant information made the day even more stressful than in 1994 and 1998. Watching in Canada I had the Premier League feed and the match was the feature game so we had live coverage from all of the grounds as goals went in. When Harry Kane scored after five minutes the excitement rose. That feeling was replaced by agony when Leicester went ahead but the ecstacy was incredible as Doucoure slammed the ball into the net. The nerves were incredible for the next thirty minutes. The elation was incredible.

Sean Dyche was often touted as an option but was never chosen. His time arrived when Everton needed him most and he delivered. Incredibly, names are already being bandied about as replacements. With additions to the squad, he should be given the chance to lead the team next year. Let us not be so fickle. Let us be loyal and give him the chance.

Everton’s supporters are the best in the world. We support at home, we support away from home. No matter the outcome today, that would not have changed moving forward. Everton..........we are the Blues!