Everton vs Bournemouth: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Everton, Leicester City, Leeds United - two of this trio will not be in the Premier League after today. The Toffees have a two point advantage over the chasing pair, but will need a win to ensure survival. A draw or a loss might not necessarily spell doom for the Goodison Park side, depending on how the Leicester and Leeds games go - see the full permutations and combinations of results to avoid relegation here.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 38

Date and start time: Sunday, May 28th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 64°F/18°C, mostly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Action Africa

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, SKY GO Extra, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Grandstand ROA

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues have played the Cherries twice already this season, in the league and in the League Cup, both times away at Bournemouth and lost the two games on a 7-1 aggregate with Frank Lampard clueless and in charge. Games between the two teams tend to be high-scoring affairs, with the Blues last win in this fixture at Goodison coming back in January 2019 with Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the two goals in a 2-0 victory.