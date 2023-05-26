Friday’s Everton News: James talks Rafa fallout, Branthwaite & Gbamin transfer latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

James Rodriguez has revealed details about his untimely departure thanks to Rafa Benitez. [Sport Witness via Noticias RCN]

“The fans are incredible home and away. But it’s a benefit to be playing at home, where we know the fans will be behind us. Their impact is massive - it can change a game, it can turn a game. Even on something as minor as winning a throw-in high up the pitch and that roar comes...it can really change the flow of the game. We’re going to need them this weekend and Bournemouth aren’t going to just roll over for us, but I know they’ll turn up because they always do. They’ll be ready to go, just like we will be,” says James Tarkowski. [EFC]

Everton continue to be linked with 27-year-old Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom. [TEAMtalk]

Despite having a year left on his contract, forgotten Everton player Jean-Philippe Gbamin will not be returning to the club next season, according to his agent. [Echo via Sport24]

Everton Women midfielder Izzy Christiansen set to retire at the end of this season.

PSV Eindhoven will reportedly end their pursuit of a reunion with Jarrad Branthwaite after an impressive season on loan. [Football Insider]

The Under-19s fall to West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League Next Generation Cup. [EFC]

Keep an eye out for some potential squad updates from Sean Dyche today.

Had a few people ask so just for anyone wondering - Sean Dyche’s press conference ahead of Everton’s game with Bournemouth will be at 1.30pm on Friday — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) May 25, 2023

Alex Iwobi did not hold back when discussing Dele Alli’s fallout. [Mirror via Filthy Fellas Podcast]

Gareth Southgate talks about the thought of his England first-choice keeper potentially playing in the Championship next season. [Echo]

What to Watch

Not too much action on today.

