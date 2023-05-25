Thursday’s Everton News: Bournemouth buildup, Onana exit, McNeil interview

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

All the possible outcomes and permutations for the final game of the season. [RBM]

A win, and Everton are safe in the Premier League for another season. The game at Goodison Park is calculated as a £100m relegation showdown. [The Mirror]

Everton Under-19s hit form to progress in Premier League Next Gen Cup. [RBM]

Dwight McNeil on the final game of the season:

“It’s an honour to wear this shirt and represent Evertonians. We’ll fight to give them what they deserve. There was a little bit of a surprise in that just how it would feel [to be an Everton player]. Obviously, I’ve played here before as an opposition player, but to have the fans on your side is an amazing thing to be part of. Being here, it doesn’t take long to realise that the Club means everything to these fans. The minimum is giving 100 per cent. Every game I make sure that is the case, then I try to let my quality come through as the game comes on. It’s nice to be building that relationship with the fans now and it’s not something I’ll ever take for granted.” [EFC]

There are three positions up for grabs on Everton’s Fan Advisory Board. Here is how to get involved. [EFC]

From Hollywood stars to locals who hit the big time and even a viral Canadian pop sensation, here are some of the Merseyside club’s most famous fans ranked by social media following. [Liverpool World]

The future of Everton’s new stadium is to be scrutinised by Liverpool Council. [Echo]

Statistics revealed on Monday Night Football earlier this week revealed that Sean Dyche has focused on his centre-backs to help Everton find goals since his appointment. [Liverpool World]

Everton have given the green light to sell Amadou Onana during the upcoming transfer window, according to reports in the last 48 hours. [Football Fancast]

Everton defender Rikke Sevecke is set to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the season. [Echo]

