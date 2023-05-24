Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche talks final stretch, DCL and Patterson injury latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Everton Under-19s defeated Reliance Foundation Young Champs 2-1 in their latest game in the Premier League Next Generation Cup in India. [EFC]

Check out some of the latest clips of Everton’s new home.

“When I became manager here we wanted to connect with the fans. We wanted an on-pitch connection. I think they’re seeing everyone from myself, the staff and the players giving their lot. We’ve made some mistakes along the way, but I don’t think it’s a lack of effort. I think the commitment to the cause is evident and the fans are playing their part. That’s the connection we want, and we’ll need that connection at home this week. But it’s within us to take care of ourselves and that’s what we’re going to do,” says the boss Sean Dyche. [EFC]

The Blues will have an even bigger task at hand Sunday as it looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss out.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to be ruled out of Sunday’s game against Bournemouth with a hamstring injury suffered at Wolves last weekend pic.twitter.com/Tzq1BJKJnl — The Bobble (@ElBobble) May 23, 2023

Nathan Patterson also likely to be out as well. [Echo]

Everton confirmed yesterday that they have triggered the one year extension clause in midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract. [EFC]

With Southampton’s relegation confirmed, Everton may be a likely destination for striker Che Adams if they are able to avoid the drop. [TEAMtalk]

“I think everyone felt that the Everton game would probably be pivotal for both of us. Definitely us, maybe not Everton, so the fact that it isn’t for us shows what a good achievement it was from the players. One thing to stay up, another thing to stay up with four games to spare. So very impressive, from a group without quite a lot of people, and you saw again, they’ll run, they’ll work, that they do whatever’s asked of them...important that we get them ready to go again, make sure that we’re very competitive at Everton, and try and put one more win on the table for the season,” says Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil. [Echo]

Familiar transfer targets Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morales set to leave Rangers.

#RangersFC can today announce Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.



The players have given excellent service & will move on with the thanks of everyone at Rangers. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 23, 2023

