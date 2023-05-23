Tuesday’s Everton News: MSP exclusivity, Doucoure extension, Calvert-Lewin status, relegation battle latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It is not often that I say thank you to Newcastle.... in fact, this may be the first time, but their draw against Leicester City at home means Everton have their fate in their own hands. Here are the scenarios. [Echo]

Everton have entered a period of exclusivity with MSP Investments ahead of a possible sale, even as 777 Partners hover. [BBC]

Paul Joyce on the Dominic Calvert-Lewin situation:

“The inexplicable failure to strengthen in attack across two transfer windows leaves them horribly exposed now that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to miss their final fixture with a hamstring injury.” [Times]

Everton are set to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract by a further year taking advantage of a clause in his deal. [Echo]

In the running for best video of the year.....

One for the ages...



Sam Allardyce finds £5 on the touchline and offers it to the fourth official pic.twitter.com/hPrWxBzfx1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 21, 2023

Premier League clubs have urged the league to establish an independent investigator in order to deal with financial breaches like Everton and Manchester City. [Independent]

Everton’s end of season awards voting is now open to supporters. [EFC]

Hanna Bennison’s injury time goal secured a deserved win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the penultimate round of matches in this season’s FA Women’s Super League. [RBM]

Athletic Bilbao have celebrated Howard Kendall’s birthday with a great tribute. [Athletic Bilbao]

️| James Garner all of a sudden has become integral to the structure of the midfield for me. He offers something different to the others. We haven’t had someone like him since a Gareth Barry or even when Darron Gibson was at his best. Someone who gets his foot on the ball and… pic.twitter.com/rFFAd7G7sp — A View From The Bullens (@thebullensview) May 22, 2023

Leicester’s draw leaves them hoping for help and Everton in the driver’s seat. [BBC]

James Garner on the final match and his declaration: “It’s been a tough season for me. The injury and then having to fight to get back into the team. Now, I feel like I am a starter, I have been the last six or seven games and I am getting better each game. It’s just a shame we only have one more game left and I haven’t been able to add as much as I’d like to the team, but we have that final game. In it, I am going to give 100 per cent, like the rest of the lads will.” [EFC]

In the How Things Have Changed department:

Six years ago the U20 World Cup was won by England after Dominic Calvert Lewin scored the winning goal. That team had six Everton players. Yesterday, England kicked off this years tournament with no Everton players.

