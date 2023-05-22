Everton Women grab late winner against Brighton

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen praised his team’s display and also the performance of the fans as Hanna Bennison’s injury time goal secured a deserved win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the penultimate round of matches in this season’s FA Women’s Super League.

Katja Snoeijs continued her fine scoring form when she opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark, only for Katie Robinson to level proceedings on the stroke of half-time.

And with the points looking destined to be shared, Bennison struck at the death to send the fans home happy in the final home game of the season, as well as delight Sorensen.

“I was really, really happy when Benni put that one away,” he said. “I felt as though we deserved it as we were pushing for it. “In midweek (against Arsenal) it was tough but we kept going and I am pleased we have found the resources to win today and, as I say, we fully deserved it.”

Everton looked in the mood to deliver following two heavy defeats. Nicoline Sorensen threatened the backline of Brighton and fired into the side netting after eight minutes before forcing a save from Megan Walsh as the Toffees exerted control.

The Blues’ dominance paid off when Karen Holmgaard’s excellent pass found Snoeijs, and the Dutch forward controlled perfectly before unleashing a drive that gave Walsh no chance.

The assist.

The finish.



✨ perfection ✨ pic.twitter.com/jefDITUleB — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 21, 2023

Brighton kept to the task though and their resilience was rewarded when Robinson’s chipped effort beat Emily Ramsey to restore parity and sting the hosts.

But with the fans in full voice throughout, Bennison ensured that she would be writing the headlines. The Swede found herself on the edge of the area and, despite the presence of several Brighton defenders, made space to hammer home Everton’s winner to send an already raucous Walton Hall Park into raptures.

What a goal to win it! pic.twitter.com/jjvM73sGWw — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 21, 2023

And while the performance of the team will have been the Everton manager’s primary focus, the Blues boss was keen to heap praise on the supporters.

“For a game that was as significant as others, to see them all here and singing all the way through makes it really nice to have this home ground,” he said. “I am looking forward to every home game and hope we keep growing and building.”

Brian Sorensen praised his squad following a thrilling finish to our home campaign for 22/23! #BarclaysWSL #EFC pic.twitter.com/CqkFV5KM6l — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) May 21, 2023

With one game to play Everton can finish no worse or better than sixth in the FA WSL, having recorded in this campaign their highest home win and point totals since 2009-10. The Blues will travel to fourth-placed Manchester City next weekend.