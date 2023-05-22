Monday’s Everton News: Pickford talks final stretch, Everton Women victorious, Kent linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Wolves 1-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“The fans are going to be with us all the time, behind us and we have to repay them and repay ourselves with good performances. That then transmits to the fans. We have to show passion and commitment again next Sunday to show our supporters what a team we are. You have to keep the belief in football and hopefully that’s a big point come next Sunday,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Everton Women defeat Brighton 2-1. [EFC]

It looks like we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for positive fitness news regarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson this week. [Echo]

After a Leeds United loss to West Ham, Everton now have a 75 percent chance of avoiding the drop. All eyes on Newcastle vs Leicester today. [FiveThirtyEight]

The Under-19s defeat Sudeva Delhi 1-0 with a late winner in the Premier League Next Gen Cup. [EFC]

Blues are being linked with 26-year-old Rangers winger Ryan Kent. [TEAMtalk]

What to Watch

Everton’s survival chances were boosted with Leeds United falling to West Ham the other day. Today, all eyes will be on Newcastle and Leicester as the Blues hope for more help to come their way.

