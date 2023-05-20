Everton Women looking to finish home schedule on a high

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen is hoping that his side can produce a performance for the fans as the Blues head into their final home game of the season this Sunday when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

Coming off the back of two defeats against Chelsea and Arsenal, Sorensen is keen to give the Walton Hall Park faithful something to cheer about, as well as guarantee a top-half finish.

“It would be really, really nice. We’ve had really good support and we hope to see a lot coming on Sunday. “They have been amazing. Even against Arsenal in the second half when we were in a very tough position we could hear them shouting and cheering us on. “Hopefully we can give them a really good game and finish our last home game of the season with a win.”

Long-term injury absentees aside, only Aggie Beever-Jones will be unavailable for Everton following her red card in the game against the Gunners. Katja Snoeijs will be hoping to continue her recent good form in front of goal while Nicoline Sorensen’s performances since her return from injury have been hugely encouraging for the Blue faithful.

The Opposition

Currently sat in ninth place in the WSL, Melissa Phillips will be well aware that victory on Sunday mathematically guarantees survival, although avoiding defeat would almost certainly be enough.

Although Brighton have only recorded four league wins all season, half of those have come in the last five games, including a 3-2 victory over Everton.

The Seagulls have managed to find the target as much as the Blues this season but have conceded almost twice the amount of goals and have the leakiest defence in the division having shipped 60.

With that thought in mind, Brighton will know that they need goals for a result and will be looking to the attacking prowess of Danielle Carter and Elisabeth Terland to try and breach the Everton rearguard.

Previous Meeting

Aileen Whelan’s second half strike was enough to claim all three points for Brighton when the sides met at Walton Hall Park last season.

Terland’s double and a Katie Robinson strike gave the Seagulls a vital win over Everton last month, and Phillips will be hoping for a similar performance from her team when they visit Merseyside.

The Blues have incentive of their own though, and a victory will see Sorensen’s side secure their highest number of top flight wins and points total since the 2009/10 campaign.

The Blues take to the field for the final home game of the season this Sunday (1pm BST).