Wolves 1-1 Everton: Final | Mina levels late on, nerves shredded

90+11’ - One more chance possibly for Wolves, nope there’s the whistle and Everton have somehow salvaged a point at the very death here!!! Final whistle goes.

90+9’ - GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

OH MY GOODNESS EVERTON EQUALIZE! Goalmouth melee, Tarky challenges the unbalanced Bentley, ball falls to Keane to center, and Mina tucks it in!!!! Holy moly!!

90+8’ - Gray cuts in, shot blocked by Collins for a corner. Gray will take it from the left, pinged around and another corner on the left. Pickford is up for the corner, cleared for a throw. Pickford goes back to goal.

90+6’ - Now Pickford charges forward and his long ball is not met by anyone, Wolves happy to watch it go out.

90+4’ - Now Mina hacked down by Nunes, yellow card. Gray freekick from the right, Bentley can collect easily and lets more seconds tick by.

90+2’ - Nunes runs away again as Everton are caught upfront, and it’s Garner chasing him already on a yellow. He shoots for the far post and Pickford sticks a foot out for the huge save! Wolves take the corner short and the Blues can steal it away. Keane playing as a #9 cannot hold up the ball however.

90’ - Garner takes the yellow for stopping Nunes who was racing away.

Nine minutes to be added on here, thank you David Coote!

87’ - Long throw from Holgate ends up in the box, Maupay attempts an overhead, well wide. Two more changes for Wolves, Neves and Traore coming off. Neither might be here next season, Cunha and the other Traore on.

86’ - Wolves lightning counter, two players free in the box and an incredible lung-busting run from Tarky saves the Blues.

83’ - Semedo up again after a couple of minutes. Holgate long throw from the left, Mina heads on, ball out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected just wide of the near post.

McNeil corner from the right, sun in the players’ eyes and Wolves clear.

81’ - Last changes for Everton are Onana and Gueye coming off, and it’s Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay coming on.

79’ - Wolves just stroking the ball around to chants of ‘Ole!’ in their home finale. Everton need to do more here.

73’ - Everton steal in the middle, shooting chance for Doucoure, takes too long, charged down.

McNeil cross blocked, and then tries to cross but cannot keep the ball from running out. Mario Lemina coming on for the hosts, goalscorer Hee Chan going off.

70’ - Gray cuts in from the left and shoots, Bentley saves. It’s a corner on the right. McNeil inswinger, Bentley does very well to take it even as Doucoure tries to box him out.

Meanwhile two attacking subs for the hosts, with Diego Costa and Matheus Nunes on, Sarabi and Podence off.

66’ - Neves the latest in the book as he brings down Keane just outside the box. This is a good position, both Gray and McNeil over it. Gray into the wall, wasted. Keane’s long throw taken by Bentley, no one challenges him. Come on Everton,

64’ - Gray gets to the ball before Semedo, and it’s a foul by the left touchline. McNeil to swing it in, partly cleared, Iwobi volley is well wide. Should have tried to hold possession.

63’ - Low cross and Podence puts his first-timer just wide. It’s all Wolves right now.

60’ - Quick counter for the hosts, Traore let go by both Garner and Keane, Sarabia tries to cut in from the right, sends his left-footer just wide. Semedo had just missed from that range a couple of minutes ago and now has another crack going wide at the near post.

Blues are reeling here.

59’ - Gray fizzes in a delightful ball through the six-yard box and no blue shirts there. The return cross is taken by the goalie.

55’ - Keane and Mina combine to stop Neves, leaves his studs in and stamps on the big Colombian who goes down hard.

53’ - Everton are in a back-three now, Mina in the middle. Keane takes the ball and tries to run at the defenders. Iwobi with a shooting chance from outside the box, Bentley takes easily.

51’ - Semedo brings down Gueye as he can get away and now he is in the book. Three Wolves booked, Everton really need to run at that trio.

50’ - Gray fouled on the left as he spins away from Collins. McNeil into the box, Mina heads it on, Keane gets a touch and Bentley can recover. That was a half-chance.

46’ - Second half underway. Onana looks hurt after getting in a tangle, has the icepack on his ankle. Meanwhile Gueye has something in his eye and Daniel Podence helping him out. Strange game here.

Halftime Thoughts - All to do for the Toffees here as they are behind and minus Calvert-Lewin and Patterson now. Dyche is going to have to come up with something special at the break.

45+5’ - Dawson elbows Onana going up for a high ball and is booked. A late chance for the Blues from the right, McNeil will put the ball into the box. Cleared, and that’s halftime.

45’ - There will be four minutes added on, but it’s worse for the Blues, because looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin is down and injured, and it might be the groin that saw him leave last week’s game against Manchester City.

Demarai Gray on for him.

42’ - Now Neves bundles over DCL about twenty-five yards out. Garner and McNeil over it, it is the midfielder and he sends it over the bar.

40’ - We’ve completely lost steam after that goal. Now Doucoure fouls Neves in a prime position, about thirty yards out. The wall does its job this time.

34’ - Everton looking to attack, Gana pass to Doucoure, the pass back is poor and Wolves break. Traore runs down the middle, Onana backs off after coming close to tackle, now he swings wide and shoots, Pickford saves, parries it straight to the completely unmarked Hwang Hee Chan to tuck it in, 1-0 Wolves.

28’ - Onana’s first touch lets him down on a shooting chance in the box, he wins a corner though. Dangerous inswinger, Doucoure boxes off Bentley who goes down and Mina heads it over the bar just ahead of DCL who might have had a better shot.

Patterson will be going off, looks like he twisted his left knee on a tackle. It’s Michael Keane coming on, but are the Blues switching to a back three now?

25’ - Toti loses his footing and brings down Dom on the edge of the box and neither the assistant ref nor the ref David Coote call it! Outrageous.

23’ - Two dangerous crosses into the box with Pickford flapping at both, Mina clears the first and then McNeil does very well to get to the next.

20’ - Dom wins Everton’s second corner. Inswinger, goalie Bentley muffs it but it looks like he was pushed in the back by Doucoure.

17’ - Adama Traore lost the ball in his own half and slid in heavily on Onana and is deservedly booked. The tall Belgian midfielder looks okay, but very unimpressed.

13’ - Blues have looked decent in possession. Freekick into the box, partly cleared and Gana’s shot not on target.

Blues now steal the ball and win a corner eventually, on the right. Lots of argy-bargy in the box, ball pings about from the corner before Wolves clear en masse.

10’ - Two wayward headers for Dom, both from crosses from the left, first Doucoure and then Iwobi.

7’ - Toffees in their favoured 4-5-1 formation, with Iwobi switching to the left to provide extra cover for McNeil at left back.

3’ - Deep freekick for the Blues, headed down for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to turn and shoot, but he hits the side netting.

2’ - Two dangerous moves for Wolves early on, both taking advantage of McNeil at the left back position. The hosts are up for it, and have won four in a row here at Molineux too.

1’ - Underway at Molineux!

Looks like Sean Dyche has gone with Dwight McNeil at the left-back position, and Amadou Onana returns to the starting lineup to fill-in for him. Alternatively this could be a 3-5-1-1 with Nathan Patterson as a right-sided centrehalf and Alex Iwobi with McNeil as the wingbacks.

Lineups

Everton

Wolves

6️⃣ Six changes from #MUNWOL.

➡️ Collins, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Podence, Hwang and A. Traore all come into the XI.



How we line-up to face @Everton.



@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/dMKjMqBsMi — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

Preview

Everton have had mixed fortunes at Molineux since Wolves have returned to the Premier League, but with Alex Iwobi scoring in his last two visits there and the Blues going into this clash looking to avoid the drop, stakes couldn't be higher on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees' traveling contingent has done the club proud in recent weeks, making themselves heard with vim and vigour at the King Power and then the Amex stadiums. They'll be needed later today as the Blues look to distance themselves from the bottom three ahead of next week's finale against AFC Bournemouth.

Wolves themselves at one point had been drawn into the relegation battle, but a handful of timely victories saw them climb away from danger. It'll be hard to see them motivated by anything more than inflicting harm upon an Everton side that has more often than not being neck and neck with them trying to clamber into the upper half of the table.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 37

Date and start time: Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 31,750

Weather: 64°F/40°C, sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues were pretty woeful on Boxing Day at home against Wolves, scoring early on from a rare Yerry Mina appearance before conceding a late winner on the counter as they pushed forward in search of a winner, egged on by a restless Goodison Park crowd.

On their last visit to Molineux, they had fallen behind to a pair of quick fire goals at the half-hour mark, with a second half goal from Iwobi not enough to snatch a draw.