Everton at Wolves: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Onana start

Looks like Sean Dyche has gone with Dwight McNeil at the left-back position, and Amadou Onana returns to the starting lineup to fill-in for him.

Lineups

Everton

Wolves

6️⃣ Six changes from #MUNWOL.

➡️ Collins, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Podence, Hwang and A. Traore all come into the XI.



How we line-up to face @Everton.



@AstroPay_OK pic.twitter.com/dMKjMqBsMi — Wolves (@Wolves) May 20, 2023

Preview

Everton have had mixed fortunes at Molineux since Wolves have returned to the Premier League, but with Alex Iwobi scoring in his last two visits there and the Blues going into this clash looking to avoid the drop, stakes couldn't be higher on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees' traveling contingent has done the club proud in recent weeks, making themselves heard with vim and vigour at the King Power and then the Amex stadiums. They'll be needed later today as the Blues look to distance themselves from the bottom three ahead of next week's finale against AFC Bournemouth.

Wolves themselves at one point had been drawn into the relegation battle, but a handful of timely victories saw them climb away from danger. It'll be hard to see them motivated by anything more than inflicting harm upon an Everton side that has more often than not being neck and neck with them trying to clamber into the upper half of the table.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 37

Date and start time: Saturday, May 20th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 31,750

Weather: 64°F/40°C, sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues were pretty woeful on Boxing Day at home against Wolves, scoring early on from a rare Yerry Mina appearance before conceding a late winner on the counter as they pushed forward in search of a winner, egged on by a restless Goodison Park crowd.

On their last visit to Molineux, they had fallen behind to a pair of quick fire goals at the half-hour mark, with a second half goal from Iwobi not enough to snatch a draw.