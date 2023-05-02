Tuesday’s Everton News: Everton-Leicester Reaction, Branthwaite lifts trophy

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Everton vs Leicester Reaction

Leicester City 2-2 Everton: Match Summary & Instant Reaction | Iwobi makes amends, Toffees show real character after Coleman’s injury@evertonincanada gives his thoughts on the end-to-end drama at the King Power. #EFC #LEIEVE https://t.co/r0Tp0EORqP — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) May 1, 2023

Check out the game highlights. [RBM]

Jordan Pickford says he double-bluffed James Maddison before saving his penalty against Leicester. [talkSPORT]

Sean Dyche has provided an injury update on Seamus Coleman [Echo]

Pickford's water bottle was the key to his important penalty save against Maddison. It isn’t often that you see a goalkeeper stay in the middle of the goal!

The Premier League table as it stands today, with six clubs trying not to be the bottom three.

Other News

Geoffrey Blunt gives us a roundup of all the youth teams at Everton. [RBM]

Swansea are lining up a move for Tom Cannon. [Swansnews]

Jarrad Branthwaite was in the PSV Eindhoven side that edged past Ajax on penalties in the KNVB Cup final. [Cumbrian News]

Everton loanee Andre Gomes enjoyed a very good game for French side LOSC Lille on Sunday. [The Boot Room]

An in-depth piece regarding the ongoing struggles between the club and supporters. [BBC]

What To Watch

Arsenal host Chelsea in a must win match for both teams. There are also three La Liga matches on today.

Gallows humour anyone?

People have started to gather at St. Peter's Basilica, to pray for Everton.....#UTFT #NSNO pic.twitter.com/dBsAcj3QMs — Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) May 1, 2023

