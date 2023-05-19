Everton Women 1-4 Arsenal: FA WSL Match Report and Reaction

Katja Snoeijs is determined to ensure that Everton Women finish the season strongly after the Blues fell to defeat against Arsenal.

The Netherlands international’s seventh goal of the season was little more than consolation, as a Caitlin Foord double, along with goals from Katie McCabe and Lotte Wubben-Moy saw the visitors go in at the break four up, effectively ending the fixture as a contest.

The Toffees had enjoyed a competitive opening 25 minutes but, like the Chelsea game earlier this month, once Brian Sorensen’s team conceded, their top four opponents were both ruthless and relentless.

Everton’s task got no easier when Aggie Beever-Jones’ was shown a straight red for a challenge on Lia Walti. The Everton forward had initially received a yellow but saw it upgraded with the Arsenal midfielder unable to continue.

Everton kept going and reduced the deficit late on when substitute Elise Stenevik’s cross found Snoeijs, who made no mistake nodding past Manuela Zinsberger.

Speaking after the fixture, the 26-year-old reflected on the disappointment and frustration she was feeling before turning her attention to Sunday’s test against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I think when you think about us as a team, we start games on the ball well against Chelsea and Arsenal,” she said. “It’s then frustrating that a few moments where we’re sloppy on the ball, lose possession and teams can punish us. “Brighton showed us that they can do that. Teams can punish us so quickly. We need to get rid of that and then it can be a beautiful afternoon for our last home game. “We want to finish the season well, especially here at Walton Hall Park.”

Everton’s next fixture - their final one at Walton Hall Park this season - will see Sorensen’s face Brighton on Sunday (1pm BST).