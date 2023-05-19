Friday’s Everton News: Dyche provides injury update, Branthwaite latest, who are 777 Partners?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read up on the latest squad fitness report ahead of tomorrow’s match against Wolves. [RBM]

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has his say on tomorrow’s match. [BBC]

Who are 777 Partners, the group said to be close to completing an ownership takeover of Everton in the coming weeks? [Echo]

Tom Cannon receives a deserved Ireland training camp call-up.

Kenny names 22-man squad for Bristol Training Camp next week



Tom Cannon, Neil Farrugia, Danny McNamara and Sean McLoughlin all included in squad of EFL & @LeagueofIreland players ⤵️ — Ireland Football ⚽️ (@IrelandFootball) May 18, 2023

Everton loanee keeper Harry Tyrer selected to Vanarama National League North Team of the Season. [EFC]

Marcel Brands and PSV Eindhoven are reportedly still working hard on bringing back Jarrad Branthwaite, but it’s looking like Everton don’t want to budge. [SportWitness via MSN via Voetbal International]

“The old football adage that you should never take anything for granted has certainly been applicable in the past two weeks. First of all, I feared the worst when I was taken off on a stretcher at Leicester City. It’s never a good feeling to get injured, but coming so close to the end of the season made it feel worse. Thankfully, the subsequent scans showed there was no lasting ligament damage, and I will be back playing a lot sooner than I first feared,” says club captain Seamus Coleman. [Echo]

