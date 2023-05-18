Thursday’s Everton News: Club sale imminent, Price leaves, Onana & Mina latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton are close to being sold to American investment fund 777 Partners in a deal worth around £600m, bringing to an end Farhad Moshiri’s painful reign behind the controls. A deal is expected to be concluded by the start of next week as they fight to save their new stadium build as well as their Premier League future. [Mail Online]

Everton’s relegation rivals have been told the Premier League is powerless to fast-track the process of hearing the Merseyside club’s financial fair play charges despite the considerable impact a guilty verdict would have on the clubs. [Mirror]

Everton Women were defeated 4-1 by Arsenal. It was a challenging night for the Blues in the WSL against one of the top-flight’s title challengers. [EFC]

Everton are keeping tabs on UD Almeria forward Largie Ramazani ahead of a potential summer move. [Football Fancast]

Nathan Patterson has revealed how Seamus Coleman has remained a key figure behind-the-scenes at Everton despite his season-ending injury. [Echo]

Everton Under-19s suffered a 4-0 defeat to Wolves Under-19s in both sides’ opening game of the Premier League’s Next Gen Cup. [EFC]

Check out the latest “My Everton” story. #86 in the series. [EFC]

Teenager Isaac Price has decided to call time on his 12-year stay at Everton by agreeing a summer transfer to Belgian club Standard Liege. [Echo]

Amadou Onana might be a possible solution to the potential Chelsea departure of N’golo Kante. [Football Fancast]

Isaac is attempting to set a new world record by sitting in every single seat in Goodison Park this weekend to raise money for the Oliver King Foundation ✊ ️ pic.twitter.com/mP8wi9uQXg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2023

Yerry Mina’s potential departure could still be happening. [Inside Futbol]

What to Watch

Newcastle host Brighton in a Premier League match. Europa League and Conference League semi-final games include West Ham travelling to AZ Alkmar.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook