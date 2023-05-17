Wednesday’s Everton News: Dyche talks McNeil, Arsenal’s Onana interest, relegation probabilities

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

An Everton Under-19 squad prepares for this week’s Premier League Next Generation Cup. [RBM]

“We have a good spirit in the group. Everyone, playing or not, all noses are pointing in the same direction. We want the best for this team and this club. We have great belief in ourselves. After the performance at Brighton and even against Manchester City. I know we lost the game, but there were positives to take. It’s in our own hands so it’s about going out and performing this week,” says veteran defender James Tarkowski. [EFC]

On today’s doomsday tracker, Everton currently have a 26 percent chance of being relegated, just a shade more than Nottingham Forest. [FiveThirtyEight]

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have their say on the final stretch of this season’s relegation battle.

"I genuinely feel Leicester have gone"@Carra23 and @GNev2 on the relegation run in pic.twitter.com/ep6C4y51Iz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2023

“He [McNeil] had to play deeper at times because Mason [Holgate] is not a natural full-back than his ability to still be effective in a change of shape. He’s been terrific since I’ve been back with him and I want him to keep enjoying his football but also taking it on. I thought at Brighton he took it on. He is a player who is still maturing in my view and he is grasping and grabbing it and taking things forward and making things happen and that is very pleasing for him and pleasing for us,” says Dyche on Dwight McNeil. [Echo]

Poor Andy!

“We are just looking forward to the games. We are making sure we are focused on the things we do and as long as we do our job and do our best I am sure will be fine. All season we’ve concentrated on ourselves, trying to not look at the table and anyone around us. We just have to make sure we are focused and everyone is on the right page,” says Nathan Patterson. [Echo]

In some non-Everton news, Folarin Balogun has (finally) completed the switch over to the USMNT.

Arsenal join Manchester United in list of teams interested in Amadou Onana. [Express]

What to Watch

Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the second-leg of their Champions League semi-final matchup. Plenty of MLS action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook