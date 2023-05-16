Tuesday’s Everton News: Survival predictions, Pep plaudits, Toure and Onana links, Doucoure to stay?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

It is not often that I say thank you to Liverpool.... in fact, this may be the first time, but their win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium means Everton can secure their Premier League status as early as next weekend. Here are the scenarios. [Echo]

High praise for Everton from Pep Guardiola:

“It’s tricky playing away at Everton in between Champions League games. I was particularly impressed with how they handled the game against Brighton but from the first minute, we controlled the game except in transitions. If you let them run with Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, it’s so difficult and (from) every corner and free-kick, they are the best team in the Premier League since Sean Dyche’s appointment. There’s always the chance of a goal and you can suffer, like when Arsenal lost here from one corner.” [Echo]

Everton are looking at a bid for Almeria’s El Bilal Toure in the summer transfer window. [Mail Online]

Everton in the Community, in partnership with Alfie’s Squad and Liverpool Bereavement Service, is soon to launch a weekly program at The People’s Place to provide support for young people aged eight to 17 who have been bereaved by suicide or self-inflicted death. [EFC]

Everton manager Sean Dyche said on-loan Wolves defender Conor Coady provided one of the positives of his team’s performance in their 3-0 defeat at home to leaders Manchester City. [Birmingham Live]

Three Wolves players are ruled out for Saturday’s match against Everton, with the Blues desperately needing a huge away performance. [Premier Injuries]

Michael Ball on the City game:

“I’m sure Dyche will be aware of it, but at the moment I feel like we’re letting teams off the hook a little bit at the moment. That’s where we could definitely improve between now and the end of the season. Moments like that, for me, are what we need to improve on.”

Alex Iwobi says he and his Everton teammates won’t let Sunday’s defeat derail the positivity around the Club following strong recent performances – and has called on everyone to be ready to go again at Wolves. [EFC]

Manchester United are in the market to sign a new central midfielder and they have earmarked Amadou Onana as a potential option [Football Talk]

Is there a possible Abdoulaye Doucoure turn around on the cards? [Give Me Sport]

Everton will deploy private security officers and a ring of steel for their final home match of the season — but insist the measures are not down to the threat of relegation. The fans rushing the pitch en masse after that momentous win over Crystal Palace did bring a lot of unwanted attention. [Daily Mail]

Inter Milan take on AC Milan in their Champions League semi final second leg. Luton Town and Sunderland meet in the championship playoff second leg with Sunderland ahead 2-1.

