Monday’s Everton News: DCL injury update, investment news latest, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester City 3-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“Dom [Calvert-Lewin] got a tight groin and quite obviously I can’t take a risk on that so we had to change that at half-time. Hopefully that will settle down quickly. We’re hoping it’s a precaution. He felt his groin but nothing too drastic so I said, ‘Right, that’s it’, because of his record. He was touch and go whether he wanted to carry on but I said I had to make a call on that and took it out of his hands, so hopefully that’s going to be effective over the next few days and he’s ready to go again. We lost our left-back [Vitalii Mykolenko] the day before the game, which is not perfect. We’ll see with Myko. We’ll see how it settles over the coming days,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from Dyche below.

Leighton Baines talks about his first year that just ended in charge of the Everton Under-18s. [EFC]

All the recent talk of Erling Haaland’s achievements has helped shine a brighter light on those who might not know the legend of Dixie Dean. Get to know more about the man below.

Everton Women forward Jess Park ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury. [EFC]

“Obviously, they [Everton] are playing for their life right now and you could see that against Brighton. Sean [Dyche] has instilled that belief again and that cohesion around the team and the fans to create something special. As a huge Everton fan, I want the best for them, and that’s not going to change this weekend. The way they are competing every single week, they had some very good results and some others that deserved more. They have been really, really competitive in the last few months,” says Mikel Arteta. [Echo]

Seems like the Farhad Moshiri Everton ownership nightmare might finally be coming to an end.

It looks increasingly likely 777 will be acquiring Moshiri's 94.1% stake once our PL status (ie survival/relegation) is confirmed. — the esk (@theesk) May 13, 2023

To no surprise, Everton will reportedly look to sell Amadou Onana this summer if they are relegated, and it looks like Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation. [Football Insider]

What to Watch

As tough as it is to stomach, we’ll have to root for our rivals across the way (or simply root for Leicester to lose) in a massive match today. The results over the weekend did not quite go the way we would have wanted, with Leeds United getting a surprise point against Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest getting a not-surprise point away at Chelsea, managed by the utterly inept Frank Lampard.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook