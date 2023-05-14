Everton vs Manchester City: Starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on league-leading Manchester City on Sunday afternoon needing to pick up some points after a couple of their relegation rivals around them managed draws against supposedly stronger sides.

City are a point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, and come to Goodison Park having managed a creditable 1-1 draw away at the Bernabeu against former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side. With a crucial return leg ahead on Wednesday, will Pep Guardiola ring the changes and give his premier players a break?

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 36

Date and start time: Sunday, May 14th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 58°F/14°C, light rain, 61% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Vitalii Mykolenko is out with a minor injury, to be replaced by Mason Holgate who does not have a good disciplinary record in the rare occasions he has featured.

Man City

Pep Guardiola has not named a much-weakened line up as we had hoped he would.

Last Meeting

The Blues broke a streak of ten straight defeats against City with a 1-1 draw away on New Years’ Eve. Dyche’s men could use a little more of that good fortune of that previous game as they prepare to take on Pep’s side.