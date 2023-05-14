Everton vs Manchester City: Starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview
Everton take on league-leading Manchester City on Sunday afternoon needing to pick up some points after a couple of their relegation rivals around them managed draws against supposedly stronger sides.
City are a point ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, and come to Goodison Park having managed a creditable 1-1 draw away at the Bernabeu against former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side. With a crucial return leg ahead on Wednesday, will Pep Guardiola ring the changes and give his premier players a break?
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchday 36
Date and start time: Sunday, May 14th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 39,572
Weather: 58°F/14°C, light rain, 61% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 2
Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC
Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game.
*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.
Information from LiveSoccerTV.com
Lineups
Everton
Vitalii Mykolenko is out with a minor injury, to be replaced by Mason Holgate who does not have a good disciplinary record in the rare occasions he has featured.
TEAM NEWS! #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/gYHwFSKJRC— Everton (@Everton) May 14, 2023
Man City
Pep Guardiola has not named a much-weakened line up as we had hoped he would.
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/8KSA8mikXd
Last Meeting
The Blues broke a streak of ten straight defeats against City with a 1-1 draw away on New Years’ Eve. Dyche’s men could use a little more of that good fortune of that previous game as they prepare to take on Pep’s side.
Loading comments...