Everton vs Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Same Again?

Everton are magic. There can be no doubts about that after a simply sensational performance away at Brighton.
With three games to go, the Toffees’ hopes of survival are in our own hands. Four points will surely be enough.
Unfortunately, the soon-to-be-champions are the visitors to Goodison Park on Sunday, so how will Sean Dyche line up his Mighty Blues in the pursuit of valuable points?
Let’s take a look…
Who’s Out?
There’s no fresh team news.
Seamus Coleman has undergone surgery on a knee injury so will definitely be out for the rest of the season.
There’s also some good news that Andros Townsend played his first football in over a year as he completed 45 minutes for the under-21s last weekend. It seems unlikely he’ll be involved before the end of the season when his contract is up, so it does seem unlikely that we’ll see him in a Blue shirt again.
Ruben Vinagre and Ben Godfrey are expected to remain out.
EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS MAN CITY
Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,
Defenders: Keane, Mina,
Godfrey (INJURED), Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED), Patterson, Vinagre (INJURED), Welch, Samuels-Smith
Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Price
Wingers: Gray,
Townsend (INJURED), McNeil, Mills
Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms
Tactics and Formation
After a performance like that surely you don’t change anything.
The only real temptation might be to bring Amadou Onana back into the line-up, but that would be grossly unfair on James Garner who’s impressed in recent weeks.
4-5-1 it will be.
Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)
Jordan Pickford – 10/10
Nathan Patterson – 8/10
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 9/10
James Tarkowski – 9/10
Yerry Mina – 8/10
Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10
Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10
James Garner - 7/10
Dwight McNeil – 9/10
Alex Iwobi – 8/10
Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10
Bench
Asmir Begovic
Conor Coady
Mason Holgate
Michael Keane
Tom Davies
Amadou Onana
Demarai Gray
Ellis Simms
Neal Maupay
