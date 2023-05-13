Everton vs Manchester City: Predicted Line-Up | Same Again?

Everton are magic. There can be no doubts about that after a simply sensational performance away at Brighton.

With three games to go, the Toffees’ hopes of survival are in our own hands. Four points will surely be enough.

Unfortunately, the soon-to-be-champions are the visitors to Goodison Park on Sunday, so how will Sean Dyche line up his Mighty Blues in the pursuit of valuable points?

Let’s take a look…

Who’s Out?

There’s no fresh team news.

Seamus Coleman has undergone surgery on a knee injury so will definitely be out for the rest of the season.

There’s also some good news that Andros Townsend played his first football in over a year as he completed 45 minutes for the under-21s last weekend. It seems unlikely he’ll be involved before the end of the season when his contract is up, so it does seem unlikely that we’ll see him in a Blue shirt again.

Ruben Vinagre and Ben Godfrey are expected to remain out.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS MAN CITY

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey (INJURED) , Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman (INJURED) , Patterson, Vinagre (INJURED), Welch, Samuels-Smith

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Price

Wingers: Gray, Townsend (INJURED) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms

Tactics and Formation

After a performance like that surely you don’t change anything.

The only real temptation might be to bring Amadou Onana back into the line-up, but that would be grossly unfair on James Garner who’s impressed in recent weeks.

4-5-1 it will be.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 8/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 9/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Yerry Mina – 8/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

James Garner - 7/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Conor Coady

Mason Holgate

Michael Keane

Tom Davies

Amadou Onana

Demarai Gray

Ellis Simms

Neal Maupay