Friday’s Everton News: Patterson improvement, Mina rumours, Salisu, Adams & Antonio linked

In ‘former Everton managers news’, Marco Silva is reportedly being eyed as David Moyes’ successor at West Ham. [Daily Mail]

Blues are being linked with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu. [Football Insider]

“When I first came I was between 74kg and 75kg and now I’m sitting around at 80kg. I’ve worked really hard in the gym and I made sure I spent the time I’ve been out injured wisely in that respect. I’m up to where I want to be and it’s about maintaining it now. Me, Davo [Tom Davies] and Dwighty [Dwight McNeil] have got a wee gym club going at Finch Farm, working on different aspects and making sure we’re all ticking over to be in the best possible shape. The work is every day. You have to make the most of every day,” says fullback Nathan Patterson. [EFC]

FourFourTwo did an in-depth analysis on how Everton broke Brighton down.

Here’s another perspective on that win, this time focusing on Sean Dyche’s “patient pressing”. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

Besiktas, after relieving the Blues of Cenk Tosun, reportedly have their sights set on Yerry Mina. [Turkish Football via Fanatik]

Everton linked once again with familiar transfer targets Che Adams and Michail Antonio. [talkSPORT]

Following Erling Haaland’s recent goal-scoring record, take a step back in time and revel in Dixie Dean’s heroics. [EFC]

