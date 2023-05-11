Thursday’s Everton News: Price, Branthwaite and Nkounkou updates, U21 reflection and Dyche message

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Our very own Kevin Dyer gives us three important takeaways from the victory over Brighton. [RBM]

Niels Nkounkou has done a great interview and gives us an update on his progress this season. The Everton defender has detailed how former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti managed to convince him to move to the Everton. [Sport Witness]

Former captain, Phil Neville, has given his assessment of Everton’s current situation:

“The next run of games are vital. It’s really tight down the bottom. I love that football club and I hope they stay in the Premier League, but you think about the consistency of them being down the bottom and something needs to change. I think they’ve got the best manager in place now [Dyche] and he suits the values of Everton Football Club that I played for.” [Echo]

Standard Liege’s discussions with Everton youngster Isaac Price are ‘still in progress’ with him expected to join the Belgian side this summer. [Sport Witness]

Sean Dyche is getting ready for the match on Sunday with Manchester City.

“The message will be simple; just take it on. It’s a big challenge obviously. I’m sure the Evertonians will back us as they do, it’ll be a really good atmosphere for us to go and play in. But it’s about taking it on with the mentality we showed at Brighton. All the details have got to be right against Manchester City. You might need them to have a soft one, and your key players play well, all of them things go in the melting pot.” [EFC]

Former striker Oumar Niasse has been released following Morcambe’s relegation from League One on a dramatic final day of the season. [Talksport]

Everton Under-21s Head Coach Paul Tait has reflected on a strong year of development for his players after their long campaign was put to bed this week. [EFC]

Everton are in a great position to sign Udinese striker Beto this summer following their failed approach in January. [Mondo Udinese]

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he would love to keep Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite at the Eredivisie club [Echo]

