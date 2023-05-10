Wednesday’s Everton News: James Rodriguez rumours, Doucoure talks future, Ndiaye latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Winning on the road is massive for our confidence within the camp, especially going forward into our final three games. Now we are out of the relegation zone, we have a massive game coming up Sunday, then after that, the last two games are massive as well. We have to rest up now and get ready for that big game on Sunday. It’s massive to be out of the relegation zone, but we know nothing is done yet. We have got to go right to the end and get more points on the board and that’s what we want to do,” says star of the show from Monday, Dwight McNeil. [EFC]

“You make me feel, Dwiiiight McNeillll!”



A message to the Everton faithful from @dwightmcneil. pic.twitter.com/XT0o9AxNAk — Everton (@Everton) May 8, 2023

PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy seems hopeful of a return for star loanee Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton may have other plans. [Echo via PSV Fans]

Everton remain interested in Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye. [Daily Mail]

“I think Everton have the best fixtures left given where they are, I don’t really see them going down now...I think 35 points would keep you up. I look at Leicester and Leeds now, they’ve got three games left. Could they win one, draw one, lose one? That would get them to 34 points. I think Everton if they win one more game that would be enough,” says boyhood Blue Jamie Carragher. [Liverpool World]

Manchester City played arguably one of their stronger lineups yesterday in their match against Real Madrid, which could call for a bit of squad rotation in their match against Everton this Sunday.

Tonight's line-up!



XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity pic.twitter.com/nIkzsU6Q5q — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2023

Could a James Rodriguez reunion be in the cards?

Everton are one of three Premier League clubs who have sent intermediaries to discuss the possibility of signing James Rodriguez this summer. [@askomartin] pic.twitter.com/OtLFFvYRuJ — EFC DAILY (@EFCdaily_) May 9, 2023

“The club knows my position. Since even a year ago. Now, obviously, it becomes very difficult for us to find something well between us, to find an agreement. I am doing my job at the moment and we are going to see at the end of the season. But I am focused on keeping Everton up,” says midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. [Echo]

AC Milan take on Inter in what should make out to be a terrific Champions League clash.

