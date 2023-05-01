Leicester City 2-1 Everton: Live | Halftime in drama-filled encounter

Live Blog

Halftime! Everton could be leading, this game could be tied, but of course, Everton are behind instead. Story of this cursed season.

45+7’ - Barnes cross into the box, penalty. Comes off Keane’s outstretched arm, no idea why he is even arguing because it doesn’t get more obvious than that.

Maddison standing over it, and misses!!! Hits it poorly and Pickford parries away and the Blues can clear.

45+3’ - Coleman is carried off, Nathan Patterson is on. There were three minutes to be added on, let’s see how many the ref does add.

45’ - Oof, that looks bad for Coleman. Soumare goes in hard on him and it looks to have twisted the Everton captain’s knee pretty horribly. The stretcher is out and they are looking to immobilize his left leg.

44’ - OH GOODNESS BOTH THESE TEAMS NEED TO GET RELEGATED.

McNeil with a delightful low ball into the six-yard box, a touch from Soyuncu throws DCL off and the Everton striker can only hit it straight at Iversen’s leg who gratefully hooks it away.

The hosts attack immediately with Vardy in space, he twists and turns and leaves everyone on the floor and then somehow chips over, the ball going out off the top of the bar. The score could 2-2 or 3-1, but it remains 2-1.

42’ - Huge save from Iversen there. A bang-bang play sees McNeil with a snapshot from inside the box, but it’s straight at Iversen and he can save, and then Doucoure rushing in puts the rebound in Row Z. b

37’ - Everton corner, comes to nothing.

Now a freekick on the right wing. Garner low into the box, Iwobi tries to tap into the near post, gets it all wrong.

34’ - OH MY GOD IWOBI WHAT HAVE YOU DONE. A promising Everton attack is killed by Alex Iwobi as his poor pass through the middle is intercepted by the hosts, and Vardy is put through on goal, he rounds Pickford and slots home to make it 2-1. What a horrendous error.

32’ - Maddison twists and turns, and shoots, Pickford takes again.

27’ - Iwobi in the right channel sees Iversen off his line and tries to chip him, ball nestles on the roof of the net.

Garner’s cushioned header down, McNeil swivels and shoots, wild.

24’ - Everton have a corner again on the right. McNeil floats it in and Iversen can gather.

22’ - Leicester freekick, goes across the box, Coleman loses Soyuncu who manages to tuck a shot in just past Pickford, who can only get a hand to it. Foxes equalize, 1-1 now about a quarter way into the game.

17’ - Everton right back on the attack, holding the ball in the final third and win another corner. McNeil inswinger this time, Keane rises highest and heads down.. and wide, ooh.

14’ - Lofted ball into the box, Dominic Calvert-Lewin controls and goes over! Castagne pushes him over and referee Michael Oliver points to the spot!

DCL will take the penalty himself, hammers it into the roof of the net, 1-0 Everton!!!

13’ - Vardy does get behind Keane and holds up the ball, finds James Maddison for the shot, Jordan Pickford saves.

11’ - Another ball into the box and Michael Keane mishits the ball with Vardy smothering it. Good pressure from the visitors.

9’ - Chance! Doucs finds Alex Iwobi in space, and he shoots for the top right corner and Iversen palms away for a corner. Oh man, he needed to go for the bottom corner there.

The corner pings about but no pink shirts can make definitive contact.

6’ - Seamus Coleman takes a potshot on his left foot and wins a corner on the right. It will be an outswinger from James Garner, low and cleared partially, and the Blues have another corner on the other side.

Outwsinger again, Dwight McNeil this time, headed out, falls to Idrissa Gueye and his shot is rising and over. The Toffees really need to take advantage of Leicester’s weaknesses at setpieces.

3’ - The Blues are in pink tonight, and have settled into their favoured 4-5-1 formation, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner in the middle.

1’ - We’re underway at The King Power Stadium!

Jamie Vardy quickly trying to get behind the backline like he will undoubtedly do often against a plodding Everton defence.

The fanfare and the previews are all done and now it’s all to be done on the pitch. Both sides are lined up for what is on paper only one of 380 Premier League games this season, but in reality this key matchup is one that could have repercussions for years for both clubs.

Starting Lineups - Sean Dyche has made two changes for tonight’s big game, with club captain Seamus Coleman returning in the right back spot and James Garner stepping in for the ill Amadou Onana in the middle.

Lineups

Everton

TEAM NEWS!



Two changes as Seamus Coleman and James Garner come into the starting XI #LEIEVE

Leicester City

Your City team to face the Toffees #LEIEVE

Match Preview

Everton are cutting it very, very close if they are going to stretch their run in the top division for another season with just five games left to play in the season. Tonight they travel to Leicester City who sit one point and one spot above them in the league table. and failure for either side to win could really see both going down.

The Blues’ away form has been nothing short of miserable for two seasons now, and though performances have improved under Sean Dyche, overall they have still failed to bank the required wins at Goodison Park and it’s going to come down to what the Toffees can do away from home to save themselves.

The Foxes, like the Blues, took too long to sack an underperforming manager and now find themselves in the same position where they are scrabbling desperately for points with just a handful of games to play in the season and the teams above them slowly stretching away.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 33

Date and start time: Monday, May 1st at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: The King Power Stadium, Leicester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32,261

Weather: 54°F/12°C, partly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Foxes looked very good as they outplayed the Blues at Goodison Park earlier this season just before the World Cup break romping to a 2-0 win.

The King Power however was the scene of a famous away win last season at about the same time with the Blues staring relegation in the face. The Toffees, buoyed by their erstwhile away fans, got goals from Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate to come away with three points via a 2-1 win in early May to eventually seal survival. The players will need a similar effort tonight to salvage a second consecutive season in the doldrums.