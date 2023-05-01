Monday’s Everton News: Brands tells all, Scott & Campbell transfer rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton got some massive help over the weekend with losses from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, and Leeds. No excuses now for Everton in their match today against Leicester City. COYB!

Check out our match preview for today’s clash. [RBM]

“The stakes have been high since I got here. The stakes should be high, by the way. A club like Everton...the stakes should be high. That’s what the players need to remember. They need to be high at this football club. [A win at Leicester] creates a different atmosphere. If we go down there, take on the game and win, then it creates a different atmosphere and the belief floods back in very quickly. It’s strange how quickly it can turn around. The key point is you making it happen, I can’t emphasize that enough,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Hear more from the manager below.

Under-21s fall heavily to Arsenal 4-1. [EFC]

Under-18s comfortably defeat Stoke City 3-0. [EFC]

Blues linked with 23-year-old Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell, son of Everton great Super Kev Campbell. [Football Insider]

Marcel Brands has spilled the beans tea on just how incompetent and dysfunctional Everton’s Board is. [Echo via NRC]

Everton rumoured with 19-year-old Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. [90 Min]

