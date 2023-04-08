Everton at Manchester United: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton travel to Manchester United for Saturday’s lunchtime kick off looking to continue to pick up points. Since Sean Dyche’s (belated) appointment, the Toffees have been playing a lot more cohesive football as they attempt to extract themselves from a congested relegation battle.

The Blues have one win and three draws in their last four games, and will be looking to get another positive outcome tomorrow as well. The hosts however will be in no mood for charity themselves as they remain on the quest for an unlikely trio of trophies in Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge. Having already lifted the Carabao Cup, they are also in the FA Cup semi-final and the Europa League quarterfinals along with dueling with Newcastle for third spot in the Premier League.

United have been very good at home this season though, and having already beaten the Toffees twice this season will be fancying their chances of making it three wins out of three.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 30

Date and start time: Saturday, April 8th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 74,310

Weather: 54°F/12°C, mostly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 4 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues were at Old Trafford as recently as in January when Frank Lampard was still in charge, losing 3-1 in the Third Round of the FA Cup. Conor Coady got the Blues’ only goal as they were easily shepherded out of the competition. Everton have actually performed reasonably well in the league away at United in recent years, their last loss coming back in 2018, having managed three consecutive draws since then.