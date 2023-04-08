Manchester United 2-0 Everton: Final | Blues never really in it

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton were never really in this game, and the scoreline somewhat flattered how poor they were in that first half with the high line and no concerted pressing. The Red Devils are a different proposition at home and they showed it again, deserved their win. The Toffees’ survival was never going to be dependent on getting a result at Old Trafford, they will have games against fellow relegation battlers to determine that.

90+3’ - There’s the final whistle. Knew this was going to be difficult away from home, but we go again next week. Everton lose 2-0 at Manchester United.

90+2’ - Malacia shot from inside the box, the goalie saves. Just playing out the minutes right now.

90’ - Fernandes wins a corner off Myko. Taken short, worked all around the world until the other side where Patterson concedes another corner. Setpiece routine low ball to Eriksen, fires off his shot from about twelve yards out but blocked well, he was completely unmarked on that.

Three plus minutes to be added on here, can Everton get anything?

86’ - Fernandes has had a couple of pops at Pickford as he attempts to pad his stats against the Blues, but Pickford has been equal to both his attempts.

Coleman sitting on the ground, and will be replaced by Nathan Patterson to close out the game.

80’ - Coleman’s shot from distance to atone for his error, but De Gea collects easily, that is the Blues’ first shot on goal today.

Rashford looks to have pulled something, goes off for Weghorst who as the commentator points out, played briefly for Dyche at Burnley.

78’ - United make a double sub to consolidate their lead, Fred and Christian Eriksen on, with Sabitzer and Sancho going off.

75’ - Davies finds Gray into space, goes wide left and then drags his shot well wide of the far post. That was a chance.

Now both Iwobi and Maupay have shots charged down.

71’ - Disaster for Everton as Seamus Coleman makes a critical mistake and United get their second. Maybe the sun got in his eyes but he let a long ball squirm under him and Rashford is in space behind him, and he finds Martial to tuck home, and that’s probably the game. 2-0 to United.

70’ - Ball comes to Rashford in space and he fires off a shot with Davies sliding in.

The Blues next change will be Neal Maupay on for Simms.

67’ - Off the counter Sabitzer finds Fernandes’ head and Pickford saves brilliantly. Corner taken short, AWB shot and Pickford collects.

64’ - The normally mild-mannered Coleman has a go at McTominay with the United player kicking at him while he was on the ground. Handbags, and Everton have a freekick near the right touchline. Gray into the box, partly cleared. Coleman cross, and De Gea punches away with Simms on him. Simms shot blocked, comes back to Iwobi and his attempt blocked for a corner!

Gray from the left now, partly cleared and Garner’s powerful volley blocked for a corner on the other side now. McNeil inswinger, Tarkowski heads it across, and United can clear eventually.

59’ - Double change for the Blues with both Tom Davies and James Garner coming on. It’ll be Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye going off.

United make a change too, with Anthony Martial on for Antony.

57’ - Everton’s passing has been suspect especially when they get into the United half. Too many passes to legs have been cut out.

55’ - Iwobi and Simms combine, the latter takes a shot and it comes off Coleman, ugh. Now Gray wins a freekick down the left. Freekick met by Tarky, but his header has no direction and goes over.

51’ - Twice now the Blues have tried to find Simms with long balls, but between Maguire and Martinez, he’s going to have to pounce on an error to get any space.

50’ - More of the same as United are hunting for the crucial second goal, but Everton are looking more compact now with five across the middle.

46’ - Second half underway. The Blues have replaced the hapless Godfrey with Vitalii Mykolenko, and now Iwobi has come in central into the midfield with Gray going wide, so it’s back to the 4-5-1 with three in the middle.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have let United have 21 total shots and somehow they only have one goal. That high line has given the hosts multiple opportunities, and Pickford already has five saves, but will be disappointed that he did get beaten once at the near post.

45+1’ - There’s the halftime whistle from referee Michael Oliver, United lead 1-0.

45’ - Everton have enjoyed a spell of possession here without making much headway with the ball. 1+ minute to be added on.

Antony side-steps Godfrey and shoots from the left, Pickford with another great save. Corner taken short, comes to Martinez and he puts it over.

42’- AWB cross blocked and another corner. Taken short and the Blues can clear. Just need to make it to halftime.

40’ - Pickford with another big save off Rashford who got behind the backline, just marginally offside.

36’ - Patient build-up again, and there it is. From an unlikely source too, McTominay gets behind on the right and he gets away from Onana and the Scotsman beats Pickford at the near post, 1-0 to United who have only lost once at home this season, on the opening weekend. Gulp.

31’ - Fernandes, AWB and McTominay combine down the right and ball cut out for a fifth corner. Straight in, Onana clears, Martinez shot and Gray blocks. Relentless pressure.

Now Fernandes with a shooting chance and he puts it over from outside the box.

28’ - Another deep ball from the defence goes beyond the high Everton line and Pickford saves one-on-one from Rashford this time. What is Dyche playing at?!

25’ - Now again United in space on the right, cross/shot into the box cut out by a sliding defender. Immense pressure from the hosts here.

23’ - Deep diagonal goes over Godfrey who foolishly tries to cut the ball out in the air, and now Antony wide open breaking for goal, narrowish angle and Pickford saves again.

Now Iwobi finds Gray in space in the box, he runs at Maguire and goes down, wins the corner despite Dyche protesting about the push on the Everton man. Deeper corner from Gray, and just over Tarkowski. Incredible goalkick from De Gea and again Antony clear on goal and Pickford saves!

21’ - United break on the Everton right and somehow two Everton players slip and fall leaving the Red Devils with the man advantage, but the shot from distance is parried and gathered eventually by Pickford.

19’ - McNeil cross from the right this time, and United can clear. Everton go down the right again, Simms played into the box by Coleman and suddenly the youngster is in space! With the goal gaping he pulls his shot just wide of the far post! He had De Gea at his mercy and couldn’t hit the target, oof.

17’ - Malacia takes down Gray from a promising position on the right, another chance to put the ball in the box. Gray into the box, United counter down the Everton right and Gueye cuts in ahead of Rashford to steal away the ball.

14’ - United putting in a lot of pressure and win another corner, taken short again. Malacia takes a shot from distance, well over.

The game is too wide open for Dyche’s taste, and the hosts are looking very sharp here.

11’ - United break on the left, Rashford in space as Coleman slips and falls, but Iwobi comes over to save and makes up for it, gives away a corner. Sent out to the 18-yard-line and Antony’s stuttering shot beats Pickford but comes back off the post! The rebound falls to Wan-Bissaka who reacts quickest and he puts it just wide of the far post from about five yards out! Close shave!

10’ - Sancho pulls down Coleman deep on the right, and it’s a chance for Everton to put the ball into the box. Good ball onto the six yard line, comes to Onana through a crowd and he puts it over.

8’ - Now Rashford gets behind the last man Tarkowski as Keane fluffs his clearance but Pickford comes out and narrows the angle to save. Another cross into the box and Pickford can bounce it off a United player for a goalkick, whew.

6’ - Godfrey attacking deep into a ball played through and wins a corner on the left. Can’t beat the first man and the hosts counter at pace, but the Blues have done enough with getting bodies back to foil them.

4’ - Does look like a 4-4-2 for the Blues, Gray alongside Simms and Iwobi out wide on the right. Tarkowski clears for a corner. Taken short again, and partly cleared, McTominay shot well over.

United are in a 4-2-3-1 with Fernandes and McTominay the midfield, a slightly deeper position for the Portuguese playmaker.

3’ - Sabitzer turns and shoots from inside the box, deflected for a corner taken short, Rashford’s attempt blocked.

1’ - Underway at Old Trafford!

Starting Lineups - Ellis Simms steps in for the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure. What remains to be seen is if it’s still a 4-5-1 or anything different. The hosts have rotated a little with an eye to Thursday’s quarter final in the Europa League.

Preview

Everton travel to Manchester United for Saturday’s lunchtime kick off looking to continue to pick up points. Since Sean Dyche’s (belated) appointment, the Toffees have been playing a lot more cohesive football as they attempt to extract themselves from a congested relegation battle.

The Blues have one win and three draws in their last four games, and will be looking to get another positive outcome tomorrow as well. The hosts however will be in no mood for charity themselves as they remain on the quest for an unlikely trio of trophies in Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge. Having already lifted the Carabao Cup, they are also in the FA Cup semi-final and the Europa League quarterfinals along with dueling with Newcastle for third spot in the Premier League.

United have been very good at home this season though, and having already beaten the Toffees twice this season will be fancying their chances of making it three wins out of three.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 30

Date and start time: Saturday, April 8th at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 74,310

Weather: 54°F/12°C, mostly cloudy, 2% chance of precipitation, 4 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1 & 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Lineups

Everton

Team news is in!



One change - Simms starts with Doucouré suspended.



COYB! #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/eX6X3BJ6YQ — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2023

Manchester United

Last Meeting

The Blues were at Old Trafford as recently as in January when Frank Lampard was still in charge, losing 3-1 in the Third Round of the FA Cup. Conor Coady got the Blues’ only goal as they were easily shepherded out of the competition. Everton have actually performed reasonably well in the league away at United in recent years, their last loss coming back in 2018, having managed three consecutive draws since then.