Friday’s Everton News: Snide Dyche, Lampard returns, Tarkowski on Calvert-Lewin

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Hear from manager Sean Dyche ahead of tomorrow’s match against Manchester United.

“Ruben missed out [against Tottenham Hotspur] with a tight Achilles but he’s back on the grass training, Dom [Calvert-Lewin] continues his recovery, obviously, and Andros [Townsend] a bit more distantly. We’re pretty good overall. Some players just carrying a few knocks and bruises but nothing too serious,” says Dyche. [EFC]

The gaffer is not one to pass up a jibe when there’s one to be made.

Dyche on Doucoure: "He certainly doesn't need to apologise. He knows you can't raise your hands in football. I thought at one stage he might have snapped his (assume Kane's?) eyelash which would have been tragic." — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) April 6, 2023

“Whenever Dom is ready to get back in with us, we would love to have him on board again and playing week in and week out.

“He’s had a difficult and tough time, to be fair to him, and I feel sorry for him because it has been difficult and he works ever so hard to get himself fit. Fingers crossed for him that he is back with us soon.” - James Tarkowski on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes. [Echo]

Cast your vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for March. [EFC]

Everton may have another team to spar with in the relegation zone as Chelsea announce Frank Lampard will be coming back to take the helm until the end of the season.

Official, confirmed: Frank Lampard has been appointed as new Chelsea head coach until the end of the season #CFC



The club will continue to meet other managers as candidates for long term job. pic.twitter.com/o1hHOZEdQL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan signs new deal. [EFC]

Ligue 2 side Saint-Étienne may look to sign loanee Niels Nkounkou on a permanent deal this summer. [Sport Witness via Score.fr]

What to Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Championship action on today ahead of Everton’s early kickoff tomorrow against Manchester United.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook