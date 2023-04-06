Thursday’s Everton News: Tarkowski reflects, Gomes and Drenthe updates, goal of the month

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

After sacking Graham Potter last week, Chelsea are considering hiring a caretaker manager for the remainder of the season and somewhat surprisingly, Frank Lampard has not been ruled out with the 44-year-old described as being “a serious option.” [Echo]

Everton Under-21 teenage sensation Charlie Whitaker is profiled and and is touted as being a gem who could be deserving of a shot in the first-team. [Football Fan Cast]

The Toffees are in competition with two other Premier League sides to sign Brøndby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. [Bold.dk]

Going to the match? Getting a pie? Where do Everton’s prices rank amongst Premier League sides? [Echo]

James Tarkowski reflects on the current league situation:

“You’d have to be living in a box [to not pay attention to the league table],” Tarkowski accepts. “But I don’t put too much focus on it. I try to focus more on the way we perform and the points we are going to pick up. If we do our job, then there’s no need to worry about anyone else. We put in a good performance on Monday and got a point from it. We always want to win games, but in that one, we will take a point after being down to 10 men for a while. There’s desire, hard work, commitment and togetherness in the team. They are important factors and that’s something the manager has put a massive emphasis on recently. It was on show during Monday night’s game”. [EFC]

Everton’s Goal of the Month for March. Watch the video and then hit the link below to pick your favourite goal.

Jordan Pickford is the subject of a special goalkeeping masterclass feature exclusively for Official and Season Ticket Members. [EFC]

Everton are in the hunt to sign Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico Madrid. [Inter Live]

The legend that is Mick Lyons at Goodison pic.twitter.com/1oWjXEvFjV — Peter Reid (@reid6peter) April 3, 2023

An update about midfielder Andre Gomes who is on loan at Lille in France. [Sport Witness]

The My Everton series continues with the story of an Evertonian in Japan. [EFC]

In the ‘what happened to.....’ department, catch up with Royston Drenthe. [Daily Mail]

