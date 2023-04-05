Wednesday’s Everton News: Morelos & Vazquez linked, Lucas Moura apology

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Re-live Michael Keane’s goal from every angle.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the match.

“It’s a fantastic goal. I think it’s fully what we deserved...it was an unbelievable goal from him. He has got serious technique. In the finishing drills, I’m not just saying it, but you do see similar goals [to the ones against Spurs] from him - he’s got that much ability in front of goal. I’m delighted for him. Keano is a great lad, we all love him,” says club captain Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

Tom Cannon can’t seem to stop scoring for loan side Preston North End (goal below at 2:39).

“I had a period after at Everton when I didn’t lose the fire, but I lost a little bit inside me, I am not going to hide that. I should have managed it better...Everton had ambition to be a top-four club and with the team I joined, I think we could have got there. You always want to play in the big, big clubs and I really thought with all my heart Everton would be one of them...I really thought this club would be top, top, top every year. At Everton, I found joy again. The fans were liking me...I don’t regret going to Everton. But I regret leaving Manchester United so early,” says former Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. [Daily Mail]

Well in, Lucas.

I would like to apologise my opponent @michaelkeane04 too, I spoke to him after the game yesterday, but just to make it public as well. Like I said, I didn’t mean that. We move on. — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) April 4, 2023

For what seems like the second or third year running now, Everton are linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. [TEAMtalk]

The Blues have also been linked with FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez. [The Athletic (paywall)]

What to Watch

We could certainly use a helping hand from Newcastle against West Ham today. The Toffees’ Saturday opponents Manchester United are also in action against Brentford.

Full schedule of games here.

