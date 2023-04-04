Tuesday’s Everton News: Tottenham draw reaction and fallout, DCL and Onana links

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Our full match recap and reaction following the dramatic 1-1 draw at Goodison Park with Tottenham. [RBM]

Sean Dyche gives his thoughts on the match.

Everton’s hero/villain/victim/saviour Michael Keane after the game.

Michael Keane joins Premier League Goal Zone after his dramatic equalizer at Goodison Park!#MyPLMorning | #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/vdHqt8G6nm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2023

Love this picture.....sums it up perfectly!

England captain Harry Kane has come in for a lot of flak following his theatrics. Danny Murphy also commented on the incident:

“A little flick to the face does not send you the ground like you’ve just been punched… but Doucoure’s an idiot. He knows the rules, he’s let his ream down. For Kane to go down like this is embarrassing… if my kids played like that I’d apologise and probably need to sit in a dark room with a cold flannel on my face.” [Talksport]

Chris Sutton has called Harry Kane’s reaction to Doucoure’s hand in the face as “embarassing”. [Football London]

Interim Spurs boss Christian Stellini was not pleased by the outcome of the game:

“My feeling now is that we have lost two points this evening because with 11 men against 10 we have to control the game much better. We try to but not the way I expect. After our red card the power of the game was with them. They find an amazing goal and they draw the game. We have to do much better.” [Express]

Arsenal are targeting a move for Dominic Calvert Lewin in the summer. [Football Insider]

Everton have placed a £70million price tag on Amadou Onana this summer with Chelsea and Arsenal waiting in the wings. [Football Insider]

Everton’s financial crisis is best summed up by the fact that the wage to turnover ratio of 90 per cent is the culprit, an obscene situation. [Telegraph]

The large American Evertonians contingent got to watch a goal to remember.

Last second equalizer. What a dream @Everton. Will never forget my first time at Goodison. pic.twitter.com/lsKeQDMAD1 — Blake DuDonis (@BlakeDuDonis) April 3, 2023

Conor Coady and Asmir Begovic pick out their favorite sportspersons.

What To Watch

Four midweek Premier League games including four teams that are fighting to avoid relegation - Bournemouth are at home to Brighton, Leeds United host Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City take on Aston Villa.

