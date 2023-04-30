Hope Commits Future to Everton

Everton Women were recently boosted by the news that Lucy Hope has signed a new contract with the Blues.

The versatile midfielder, who has this season excelled in a wing back role, has put pen-to-paper on a new deal that commits her future to the Toffees until June 2025.

Joining from Bristol City in 2019, the Scotland international has grown to be a pivotal player in the team and has credited the boss for breathing new life into her game.

“Brian came up to me quite early this season and was keen to have me stay,” said the 26-year-old. “I think as a player that is obviously encouraging. To put pen to paper now, I’m just ready to get the next chapter going.”

“That’s another reason why I wanted to stay, Brian’s introduced me to a new position that I feel like I’ve doing well in. “He’s obviously seen something in my game that I had the attributes to play in that position. I’m playing really well and I want to continue that.”

It comes as a timely boost for Brian Sorensen’s side, who this week learned that Gabby George will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

The injury was sustained in training prior to Everton’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month but the England star - arguably the team’s standout performer this campaign - will not require surgery.

George has been another who has thrived under Sorensen’s stewardship and has already begun her rehabilitation as she looks to be available for the start of pre-season in July.