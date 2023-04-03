Everton vs Tottenham: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on Tottenham Hotspur with both clubs undergoing slightly different stresses this season. The Toffees have found themselves in the midst of another relegation battle after an indifferent couple of months leading up to and after the World Cup break saw them plummet into the relegation zone.

Results over the weekend see the Blues go into tonight’s game in 18th place, but a win at Goodison would also see the Blues climb to a lofty 13th place, so the stakes could not be higher with less than ten games to go in the season after today.

Tonight’s visitors meanwhile have sacked coach Antonio Conte and will have his assistant Cristian Stellini standing in for him even as they look to solidify their claim for a Champions League berth having been knocked out of all other competitions.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Monday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 49°F/9°C, clear, 2% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, nbcsports.com, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Tottenham

Last Meeting

The Blues haven’t done well against the Spurs especially in recent years, with the last time the Toffees beating Tottenham at Goodison Park coming a decade ago when Nikica Jelavic popped up at the death with a memorable winner in a 2-1 game.

The first leg of this game ended 2-0 as the Blues were well-beaten in October in North London.