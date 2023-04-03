Everton 1-1 Tottenham: Final | Keane’s thundering equalizer rescues a point

Live Blog

90+6’ - Late deep freekick, Tarky wins the header again, but no other blue shirts can get on the ball.

Kulusevski cuts in and wins a corner as Tarky blocks it. Time has expired by the way, Simms heads clear, final whistle! Everton pull out a crucial draw here and climb out of the relegation zone. Wow, what drama.

90+4’ - Tarky with a left-footed shot is blocked by Dier.

Lloris poor clearance comes off Davies, could have gone anywhere but goes out, argh.

90+3’ - There will be six minutes of time added on here, by the way.

90’ - REDEMPTION FOR KEANE! He levels the game with a thundering shot from distance!

88’ - Moura sent off. Very very late sliding in on Keane and he deserves that red. The Everton defender is very lucky not to have broken an ankle.

Cross into the box and Keane gets in Myko’s way as he was shaping up to shoot.

86’- Garner running across the ball wins a freekick from a very dangerous position about 20-something yards away, just to the right. Remember, Garner is very, very good on setpieces.

The former Manchester United midfielder standing over the ball, chips it into the box but no blue shirts can get to it.

83’ - Raking ball finds Iwobi near the corner flag, he sets up Godfrey for a cross that goes high up in the air, and comes back down with snow on it as Lloris grabs it with Onana lurking.

Tom Davies on for Onana now, with James Garner finally seeing the pitch as Gueye comes off too.

81’ - Tarky (of all people!) almost plays a one-two with Onana to burst into the box, but the ball doesn’t come back to him.

Spurs have replaced Lenglet and Son with Sanchez and Moura.

79’ - Romero booked for stamping on Onana.

75’ - Gray sets up Gana for a shot from the edge of the box, and Lloris tips it over the bar. McNeil inswinger, Keane heads it down but it’s no challenge for the goalie to collect.

Ellis Simms and Vitalii Mykolenko are on now, with Gray and Coleman coming off.

73’ - High full-blooded press from the Blues creates a chance for Gray to shoot from the left, he goes with his weaker left foot and it’s low and straight at Lloris.

67’ - Going from bad to worse now. Deep cross headed back by Perisic, Romero gets to it before Keane who cuts him down and it’s a penalty. VAR upholds the decision as Goodison yells “Cheat! Cheat!” at Kane who is stepping up to take it. Kane sends Pickford the wrong way, Spurs lead 1-0.

64’ - Cross whipped across the Everton box and the Blues can clear. Iwobi shot well wide as Lenglet is booked for trying to drag him back but was beaten.

Not the first time Doucoure has gotten all heated up in recent games. Unfortunate that his flailing arm went up at Kane's face, and no surprise the striker went down like he'd been punched either.

59’ - Uh oh, trouble for Everton now. Kane foul on Gray, and Doucoure confronts him, the England striker pushes the midfielder and looks like the Malian gets a hand in his face and the ref sends off the Everton player. Can’t really complain about that decision, really shouldn’t have gotten involved should he? Kane has been booked too, by the way.

57’ - Doucoure fights for the ball and wins a corner with little support upfront. Chance for the Blues now, McNeil inswinger incoming. Cleared and no foul on Everton as Spurs break at pace, but Coleman stands his ground and the danger is cleared.

52’ - Good spell from the Blues, Gray holds up the ball and finds Onana for a shot from the edge of the box, not much power on it though and Lloris collects.

50’ - McNeil guarding Porro at the far post from a Kane cross and gives away a corner. Godfrey clears partially, and Porro tries a shot, well over.

47’ - Onana and Gana combine to nick the ball off Dier, and the latter has a shooting chance from inside the box and puts it well over, oof.

46’ - Second half underway, no changes that I can see.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have defended stoutly and with numbers. They haven’t been as dangerous going forward, but have certainly had some half-chances. Still all to play for, with whoever making the better adjustments taking the points.

45+3’ - There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break.

45+2’ - Goodison crowd cheers as finally after three dubious challenges the Blues finally get a foul called.

45’ - We’ll have three-plus minutes added on here.

43’ - Save by Pickford! Son got behind the backline and Kane found him, but the Spurs player was offside anyway.

42’ - Offside to Spurs allows Pickford to put a long ball into the box, Tarky heads it across the box and Spurs clear.

39’ - Tarkowski looks to have picked up a knock here, the physio is on checking his knee. It was a full-blooded challenge as he went into a flying Eric Dier. He is up after being checked, looks like he’ll be okay.

38’ - Onana takes a crack from distance, Lloris has to stretch but there’s not enough power to beat the goalie.

35’ - Been end to end here with Spurs spraying the ball around and Everton trying to intercept and counter.

30’ - Gray wins a freekick deep down the left. McNeil to take, overhit and Onana sends it to Coleman to put back in the box, Doucoure with a clear header but gets his angles wrong and heads well over.

Now Iwobi finds Gray who turns but the ball doesn’t come with him, and Lloris can collect.

29’ - A deep cross into the box and Porro tries to chest it to Lloris and Gray is this close to nipping in and getting it.

26’ - A quick water break keeping in mind that we’re during the month of Ramadhan.

23’ - Gray wins a freekick, and he puts it into the box from the right. Tarkowski heads across the box, and Lloris scrambles it away without handling it cleanly.

The Toffees holding it in the box, Onana finds Godfrey for a shot from distance and it’s deflected just wide for a corner on the right!

McNeil inswinger, Lloris fumbles it and the Blues can retain possession but can’t really turn it into a chance.

21’ - Perisic can cross again, great clearance from McNeil to prevent Porro getting off a shot. Corner to Spurs, cleared.

17’ - Lovely run from Iwobi, cross from inside the box is blocked, and Amadou Onana takes a swing from distance, also blocked.

16’ - Another long diagonal finds Perisic again in space, and his cross into the box is met by Kane who heads wide. Everton have to find a way to stop these diagonals or at least minimize the threat.

10’ - Everton freekick from midfield. Gray drives it low, comes to Keane who controls and fires off a volley and it’s over. Good chance.

9’ - Spurs wingbacks Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic have been heavily involved early on making deep runs.

Chance for Spurs as an unfortunate bounce from a clearance by Seamus Coleman, Harry Kane fires off a shot that Keane blocks and Jordan Pickford can collect.

7’ - After a good start for the Blues it’s Spurs controlling the ball now spreading it around.

2’ - A delicious interception from Michael Keane sets Abdoulaye Doucoure off on a break, Alex Iwobi finds Demarai Gray on the left and his curling shot just evades the top corner!

1’ - Underway at Goodison! Ref David Coote will be handling proceedings tonight.

The famous air-raid siren has gone off and Z-Cars has played to a great roar from the crowd.

Starting Lineups - Sean Dyche has kept the faith with the same starting lineup that went to Stamford Bridge a couple of weekends ago. No surprises on the bench either.

For the visitors, interim manager Cristian Stellini has kept his attacking trident with Richarlison missing out due to injury.

Everton

Tottenham

Everton take on Tottenham Hotspur with both clubs undergoing slightly different stresses this season. The Toffees have found themselves in the midst of another relegation battle after an indifferent couple of months leading up to and after the World Cup break saw them plummet into the relegation zone.

Results over the weekend see the Blues go into tonight’s game in 18th place, but a win at Goodison would also see the Blues climb to a lofty 13th place, so the stakes could not be higher with less than ten games to go in the season after today.

Tonight’s visitors meanwhile have sacked coach Antonio Conte and will have his assistant Cristian Stellini standing in for him even as they look to solidify their claim for a Champions League berth having been knocked out of all other competitions.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 29

Date and start time: Monday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 49°F/9°C, clear, 2% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, nbcsports.com, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Last Meeting

The Blues haven’t done well against the Spurs especially in recent years, with the last time the Toffees beating Tottenham at Goodison Park coming a decade ago when Nikica Jelavic popped up at the death with a memorable winner in a 2-1 game.

The first leg of this game ended 2-0 as the Blues were well-beaten in October in North London.