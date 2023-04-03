Monday’s Everton News: What club’s accounts mean, Women beat Spurs, Keane spins the wheel

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Everton Women won for the first time since January, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 with a late, late winner from Aggie Beever-Jones. [EFC]

"I think it was well deserved - we controlled the entire game."



Brian Sorensen reflects on a dramatic finish at Walton Hall Park. #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/6QboqeocSX — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 2, 2023

Michael Keane has been talking about his exile under Frank Lampard, and how he has worked his way back into the squad since Sean Dyche joined the club. [Sunday Times (paywall), via the Echo]

The Everton men’s side are also preparing to face the same opponent, and hopefully will be able to recreate the same result tonight at Goodison Park.

“We know he has got that side to his side to his game. The way he went past the defender. He’s a striker, that is what we want from our strikers. A cool and composed finish from the lad.” - Dwight McNeil on Ellis Simms, and more from the industrious winger. [Echo]

Wantaway Manchester City youngster Herbie James has reportedly signed with Tottenham. Apparently Everton and Wolves were also in for the 16-year-old forward. [Football London]

Here’s the latest new Everton Stadium update, with just roof trusses left to install.

Everton announced their 2021-22 accounts on Friday, the absolute last day they could do so. [EFC]

Blues fan The Esk does an excellent job tracking the club’s financial picture, and has a very good analysis on what the numbers mean. In Part I he covers the Profit & Loss account, cash flow and financing, and then in Part II he goes over what Moshiri’s investment in the club is up to, stadium options and more.

I have amended the projections to include the figures from the audited accounts - obviously youth, women's and community costs are estimates but the latest figures, by my estimates, still see us £ 51.9m outside of the £105m permitted loss limit pic.twitter.com/N80mIm7TwS — the esk (@theesk) March 31, 2023

What to Watch

Everton matchday! The Toffees host Tottenham at Goodison Park tonight. A win could see the Blues climb all the way up to 13th place, while a loss would see them stay in the relegation zone in 18th.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook