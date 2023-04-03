Everton Women 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: WSL Match Report | Late winner

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen praised match winner Aggie Beever-Jones following the striker’s dramatic late winner at Walton Hall Park.

The Blues had led through Nicoline Sorensen’s strike in the fourth minute, only for Eveliina Summanen to level for Tottenham midway through the first half.

The game looked destined to end all square before substitute Beever-Jones settled matters in favour of the Blues deep into stoppage time.

And the Toffees head coach revealed that he urged the Chelsea loanee to start taking chances while praising the teen’s dribbling ability

“She’s a wonderful dribbler,” he said. “She’s young, so she will have games up and have games down but today she came in and showed what she’s made of.”

“I actually told her just before we went into stoppage time to start taking chances, start to dribble a bit more, because one thing she needs to work on is being smart and understanding how to deal with the pressure around her and so on. “But at the end of the day, she also needs to take chances, needs to take risks, so I got that message to her and she started to do that. That was really good.”

Nicoline Sorensen finished a fine team move to put Everton ahead in what was the game’s first real chance. Aurora Galli found Izzy Christiansen on the edge of the area and the England international’s first time ball found the Dane who coolly slotted a near-post finish past Rebecca Spencer for her first goal of the season.

But it was Spurs who were next to find the net when Summanen drilled her shot into the bottom corner after being found in the area by Bethany England.

Christiansen - making her 150th WSL appearance - was denied from marking the occasion with a goal and restoring Everton’s lead when her shot blocked by resolute Spurs defending.

Into the second half and as both sides searched for a winner, the Blues boss went to his bench in what was to be an inspired decision as two substitutes combined for the winner.

Elise Stenevik’s sublime pass found Beever-Jones, who gathered possession on the edge of the area, before cutting in on her right foot to steer the ball into bottom corner to send the Walton Hall Park faithful into raptures.

The win was the Everton’s first since January and keeps the Toffees five points behind Aston Villa in fifth with a game in hand.

Fans will have to wait until Wednesday, 19th April, to next see their heroes in action when they travel to bottom club Brighton. The fixture will be the first of three in 11 days, with a trip to Reading four days later before the Blues end the month with a home game against Arsenal.