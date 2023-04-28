Friday’s Everton News: Relegation despair, Coleman fitness boost, Gray’s Jamaica interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton were soundly spanked by Newcastle 4-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

It seems like Seamus Coleman could be back Monday against Leicester. [EFC]

Everton Women midfielder Lucy Hope signs a new deal that will keep her at the club until 2025. [EFC]

Hope’s teammate Gabby George unfortunately will be out the remainder of the season after picking up an injury. [EFC]

At least we’ll have the nicest stadium in the Championship.

Everton currently have a 75% chance of being relegated. [FiveThirtyEight]

Demarai Gray is currently on the radar of Jamaica to represent them at the national level. [SPORTSMAX]

Editor’s Note - If this seems short, well, there’s really not much else to say about this Everton team at the moment is there?

We could well launch into tirade after tirade about the multitude of player errors over the last few seasons that have repeatedly shot us in the foot or despair about manager after manager who are destined to keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again.. but it would all be utterly pointless. Just like the team on Thursday night.

