Everton 1-4 Newcastle: Final | Collapsing down to the Championship

Fulltime Thoughts - No words needed.

90’ - Fabian Schar, he who has scored twice at Goodison in time added on, scores to rub salt in the wound, it’s 5-1 now. Oh wait, he’s offside.

81’ - Immediate reply from the Toon as Jacob Murphy makes it 4-1.

80’- Dwight McNeil’s corner goes in directly, but is it too little too late at 3-1?

75’ - More misery, 3-0 now.

Callum Wilson bags a brace for Newcastle with a class finish pic.twitter.com/twG7cgR12w — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

72’ - Decent start to the half from the Blues but that is the game surely. Joelinton nods home to make it 2-0 Newcastle.

Joelinton gets his 8th goal of the season and Newcastle are well on their way now pic.twitter.com/F89QfZzdwS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

Second half underway.

45+3’ - Better from the Blues to finish out the half, but it’s always misplaced passes and poorly-hit crosses that end any chance of recovery.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got in behind the backline and finished with aplomb chipping Nick Pope, but he was fractionally offside, something VAR then went on to confirm.

Get me my tinfoil hat pic.twitter.com/Bst10a0sOP — Andy Castell (@AJ3) April 27, 2023

40’ - That goal has taken all the air out of the Everton players and the crowd is losing some of their steam too. Amadou Onana gets booked for tugging Bruno Guimaraes’ shirt, ripping a vent in it.

30’ - Everton have made an excellent up-tempo start fired up by the Goodison Park crowd, harrying their opponents into making loose passes. However, it’s Callum Wilson getting his obligatory goal against Everton that sees the Toffees behind 1-0.

Pickford makes the initial save, but Callum Wilson scores once again against Everton!



: @USANetwork | #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/7VYzam4ZZb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2023

Callum Wilson pounces and Newcastle strike first at Goodison Park pic.twitter.com/MVXeMQIGvA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2023

Everton host high-flying Newcastle with just six games left in the season to ensure Premier League survival. Results elsewhere mean the Blues now sit second-from-bottom in the league table, and failure to win tonight could see them getting even further adrift of the group of teams ahead of them that are still reachable.

Sean Dyche will be buoyed by the return of Abdoulaye Doucoure without whom the toothless Toffees have been even more disconnected between the midfield and attack. Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed 90 minutes over the weekend and the lowest scoring team in all levels of club football in the United Kingdom could certainly do with some goals from him.

The Toon are currently in third place tied with Manchester United but have played a game more. With Champions League football all but secured next season, Eddie Howe’s boys are playing with passion and pride and will be looking to give the much-maligned Anthony Gordon a celebratory homecoming tonight.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 33

Date and start time: Thursday, April 27th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 51°F/11°C, light rain, 81% chance of precipitation, 14 mph winds

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 2 & 5 - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Sean Dyche has reinserted Abdoulaye Doucoure in the starting lineup and gone back to the midfield trio that worked so well for him in the past with Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye. Demarai Gray drops out and Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts again.

Everton

Newcastle

Last Meeting

The Blues lost by a solitary goal away at the Toon earlier in the season, but in almost identical circumstances last March, Everton did pull out a memorable win last season at Goodison Park with Alex Iwobi getting the lone goal of the game.