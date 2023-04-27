Thursday’s Everton News: Newcastle preview, Gordon’s return, Mina exit

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Sean Dyche has welcomed the return of the pre-match coach greetings as he acknowledged the fans’ desire to play a part in the team’s survival bid. [RBM]

The roof trusses are now fully installed on the north and south stands at Everton Stadium.

The 15th and final roof truss lift has taken place, completing the roof installations at both ends of @EvertonStadium.



Great work from the Truss Team from @Severfieldplc, @Laing_ORourke’s structural steelwork supply chain partner. pic.twitter.com/dqDZKLwS95 — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) April 25, 2023

Sean Dyche on DCL’s return to action:

“It’s good to see Dom back out there, that’s for sure. He got more minutes in than what we thought, the tempo of the game was slightly lower than some, so we could allow that to happen. He felt good, obviously, and we were monitoring it during the game. He’s recovered from it well in the sense of the physical side of it and the recovery period. He looked sharp again today in training.”

What To Watch

The final three matches of midweek Premier League action sees Tottenham hosting Manchester United, AFC Bournemouth visiting Southampton and the critical game at Goodison Park. It would be squeaky bum time for three of these teams. Fingers and toes crossed!

Following a meeting, it’s been confirmed that the @Everton team are arriving on coaches for Thursdays #EVENEW match.

Coaches will arrive via Walton Lane / Spellow Lane onto Goodison Road ⚪ #COYB #EFC pic.twitter.com/FE3Mk16eaL — MerPol Everton FC (@MerPolEFC) April 25, 2023

