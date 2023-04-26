Wednesday’s Everton News: Club investment news latest, Nkounkou sale rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi preview tomorrow’s match against Newcastle United. [EFC]

While Everton’s play hasn’t been the best this season, their kitchen certainly has. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of a day in the life of Everton chef Tom Kenton.

Everton remain interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. [The Nation]

Alan Myers provides some investment news latest.

Niels Nkounkou will reportedly be sold this summer. [Sport Witness via L’Equipe]

It seems like Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with us for about a year or two now, as new rumours emerge.

Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. #Transfers



Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well informed too. pic.twitter.com/Q2CXLRg6z6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2023

