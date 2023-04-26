 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Everton News: Club investment news latest, Nkounkou sale rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton FC v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi preview tomorrow’s match against Newcastle United. [EFC]

While Everton’s play hasn’t been the best this season, their kitchen certainly has. Check out some behind-the-scenes clips of a day in the life of Everton chef Tom Kenton.

Everton remain interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze. [The Nation]

Alan Myers provides some investment news latest.

Niels Nkounkou will reportedly be sold this summer. [Sport Witness via L’Equipe]

It seems like Iliman Ndiaye has been linked with us for about a year or two now, as new rumours emerge.

What to Watch

Plenty of Premier League and La Liga action on today to get you ready for Everton’s match tomorrow against Newcastle.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...