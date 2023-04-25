Tuesday’s Everton News: U21’s win, DCL plan, Branthwaite issue, best night ever.

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Kevin Dyer gives us three takeaways from the draw with Crystal Palace. [RBM]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to action at the weekend but Everton hope a change in approach to his rehab will make a big difference. [Echo]

Check out the coverage of Everton Women’s loss to Brighton. [RBM]

Everton Under-21s returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 away victory over Leicester City. [EFC]

Echo columnist and former Everton player Michael Ball wades into the ongoing debate regarding the open letter that was published by chairman Bill Kenwright in the buildup to the Palace game. [Echo]

Early team news from Newcastle for the match at Goodison on Thursday. [NUFC Blog]

An interesting profile from Everton’s history: 80 years ago a promising young outside left was lost over the Mediterranean at the height of WW2. Pete Jones tells his story through the letters his family have preserved and sets his loss against the pivotal period of the war [Toffeeweb]

Newcastle have joined Everton in the hunt to sign Ross County sensation Dylan Smith. [Football Insider]

Everton will ‘face a fight’ to keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window according to journalist Peter O’Rourke. [Give Me Sport]

Paul Merson believes that the Manchester City match at Goodison Park could be their Achilles heel. [Just Arsenal]

Tarky: “I’m not panicking, I’m not nervous. We have just got to take it game by game. When I look around that dressing room there are lads giving everything for this club. So we just look forward to every game and we have just go in there and get points on the board.” #EFC pic.twitter.com/Twl1mt99hz — Bluekipper.com (@bluekippercom) April 24, 2023

What To Watch

A midweek dose of Premier League sees Wolves hosting Crystal Palace, Fulham visiting Aston Villa and Leicester heading to Leeds. All three matches involving Everton’s competition to stay up. Fingers and toes crossed!

